Senior Producer
2024-02-25
Avalanche Studios Group is hiring a Senior Producer to our central technology organization, Central Tech. Central Tech is our core technology team and we innovate in areas that push the boundaries for what open-world sandbox gaming means as well as improve, optimize and support our existing core technology. In this role, you will work side by side with seasoned professionals with years of experience in developing our proprietary engine and runtime systems.
As Producer in Central Tech you will work with various teams and disciplines, ensuring the roadmap and dependencies properly line up. You will be responsible for the operational management of several teams, focusing on day-to-day issues and ensuring the team's deliverables are met on time, within scope, quality, and budget.
What you 'll do
Take responsibility for the team's deliverables
Actively assess and manage risks, issues and dependencies that could impact team execution, mitigating or elevating them in a timely manner
Collaborate closely with the POs to prioritize and plan the team's work effectively
Take charge of building an effective team, ensuring the right competencies are in place to achieve the team's goals
Be responsible for building an effective team. This involves dealing with conflicts, providing feedback, and conducting one-on-ones
Champion company and Central Tech guidelines and processes within the team
Who you are:
A seasoned project manager in the tech industry with 6+ years of experience
An effective leader who can build competent and efficient teams. Managing team conflicts and enhancing team health
Skilled in risk and operational management, with a keen eye for identifying potential issues and implementing effective solutions
A strong planner who can prioritize tasks and manage the team's work efficiently
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
