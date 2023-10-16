Senior Process Engineers, Power-to-X
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
We don't care much about making history. We care about #MakingFuture
Job Description
AFRY Process Industries Division, Power-to-X, is now looking for Senior Process Engineers and Project Managers that have experience with Green Hydrogen or E-fuels for our Power-to-X group. In this role, you will join a well-structured engineering team, working in close interaction with our global network serving a variety of different industries focusing in Power-to-X sector and decarbonization.
The Power-to-X group works with sectors such as offshore wind, e-fuels, e-ammonia and logistics. Our clients are increasingly focusing on developing new sustainable solutions within hydrogen and its areas of application.
As part of AFRY's growth strategy, we are strengthening our competence and adding to our service volume and expertise in Power-to-X. To meet and exceed our clients' expectations, we want you to join us and work in our service portfolio.
In this role your task will be to take part in the strategic development of AFRY's Power-to-X service portfolio and be part of an international team of experts from within AFRY. As a team player your roles can also include leading process teams in project execution, project management and in the offering process.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you recognize yourself in this description:
Senior engineer, >5 years project experience
Previous background in chemicals engineering or energy sectors
Hands-on experience of synthesis plants with gaseous feedstocks is also meritorious
Hands-on experience of technology within electrolyzers or other hydrogen plants
Project experience in conceptual & basic engineering
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field of technology
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills in English language
Ability to develop new solutions and approaches in a client-oriented manner
You are fully supported by multi-skilled colleagues and our international project base provides an opportunity for further professional growth. We are committed to ensure your well-being at work and induct you profoundly to our business.
We take your personal qualities in great consideration. Our values, Brave, Devoted & Team player, characterize how we see ourselves. You have a good ability to collaborate and contribute to a team, at the same time you enjoy when you have responsibility and the opportunity to affect.
The position is in Sweden and possible locations are Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Karlstad or Luleå.
Additional Information
We provide you with a unique global role supported by 19.000 colleagues in consulting, design, engineering and project implementation. In addition to Process Industries sectors, AFRY's service offering cover energy, infrastructure, industrial and digital solutions, and management consulting competences.
Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Read more about AFRY and what our employees tell about their work Get to know us
Contact information
Emil Lillieblad
Group Manager Power-to X
• 46 72 201 98 18emil.lillieblad@afry.com
Guy Skantze
Segment Manager
• 46 761 01 08 31guy.skantze@afry.com
Last application date: 2023-11-15
8191134