Senior Process Engineer, Pulp Service
2023-09-29
Senior Process Engineer, Pulp Service Technology unit.
Valmet Pulp Service Technology unit is now looking for a Senior Process Engineer to our team. Valmet is active in the supply of pulping equipment together with various support systems to the Pulp and Paper industry.
Job description
Your main task will be to engineer and lead work for process optimization, rebuilds and upgrades of our customers pulping equipment in the pulp industry. Your responsibility also includes analyzing and troubleshooting, process optimization on customer sites and remote process support.
One of the tasks and responsibilities of the senior process engineer is also to be a part of the research and development of the technology together with the Global Technology Manager.
We work closely together with our market areas to support our customers, hence international contacts and travelling will be frequent. The ultimate target is to achieve a satisfied customer with high operational performance of their production lines.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you will need:
An Engineering degree with a major in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering or similar.
5-8 years of experience from working as a process engineer in the pulp industry or similar.
Effective written and oral communication skills in English along with presentation and analytical skills.
Willingness and ability to travel on an international basis.
As a person you are innovative and skilled in technical calculations. You like to learn new things and like to present technical solutions to an audience. You are a Team player but also able to find your own paths, both at work and when out travelling.
We offer
A stimulating work in a great working team, and an international environment offering good possibilities for personal development. With us you can build up your expertise. We provide opportunities to support your development throughout your career.
At Valmet, we get things done by working together. We are proud of what we do.
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? Join our team and send your application with your CV via the link provided. We work with continuous selection so send you application as soon as possible but no later than October 27, 2023.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Anders Öhrblad, Vice President, Pulp and Energy Solutions Business Unit, +46 705 32 85 22, anders.ohrblad@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 17,500 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
