Senior Process Engineer -Aseptic Filling & Visual Inspection
Q-Med AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have deep experience in aseptic manufacturing and visual inspection systems? Are you comfortable stepping in as a subject matter expert when complex technical challenges arise? Galderma is now hiring a Senior Process Engineer with a focus on Aseptic Filling & Visual Inspection to support our continued growth and expansion.
About the role
As Senior Process Engineer, you will work as a subject matter expert (SME) in aseptic filling and visual inspection systems for both pre-filled syringes and vials. You'll play a key role in technical projects, equipment qualification, and process development. The role requires both hands-on expertise and strong collaboration across functions such as Production Engineering, Maintenance, Automation, and Quality.
You'll contribute to the evolution of our filling and inspection capabilities by supporting investigations, leading or participating in projects, and ensuring that systems and equipment are compliant, efficient, and fit for purpose.
Key responsibilities include:
* Lead and contribute to engineering projects related to aseptic filling and visual inspection of pre-filled syringes and vials
* Act as technical owner for filling and inspection equipment and associated specifications
* Provide technical input in deviation handling and root cause investigations
* Support design, procurement, and qualification of new or modified systems
* Collaborate across departments to support manufacturing improvements and regulatory compliance
What we're looking for
You have a university degree in engineering or equivalent practical experience and bring 10+ years of experience from pharmaceutical manufacturing environments. Your expertise lies in aseptic filling and visual inspection, with a solid understanding of Grade A cleanroom standards and cGMP compliance.
You're analytical, detail-oriented, and confident in handling technical investigations and process improvements. You collaborate well across teams, communicate clearly, and take initiative when challenges arise. Fluency in English is required. Apart from this we would appreciate if you bring the following:
* Experience with CAPEX projects related to filling or inspection equipment
* Involvement in equipment commissioning and qualification
* Familiarity with Part 11 compliance and automated systems
* Experience working with external equipment suppliers
* Swedish language skills
Why Galderma?
Galderma is in a period of significant growth, investing in new manufacturing capabilities and expanding internal production. That means the work goes beyond maintaining existing systems - there's a strong focus on designing, implementing, and improving new manufacturing lines and equipment.
The engineering work is technically demanding, involving aseptic manufacturing, cleanroom environments, and compliance with pharmaceutical and medical device regulations. It requires a high level of precision and problem-solving ability.
This position offers variety: no two days look the same and the process engineer is called upon when there are complex problems to solve, new equipment to bring in, or processes to improve. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR013875". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma peter.frost@galderma.com Jobbnummer
9793182