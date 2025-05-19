Senior Power Electronics Engineer
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Huawei Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Huawei's Stockholm Digital Power Lab (Stockholm Research Center) is responsible for Digital Power Advanced Technology Research, Architecture Evolution Design and Strategic Technology Planning. Now we are looking for a Senior Power Electronics Designer with strong knowledge on "Power Electronics Technology, simulation and design, and Digital control". In this position you will be responsible for design of converters in the field of power electronics with special focus on DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC converters. The work includes analysis and experimental work in our lab environment.
Requirements:
PhD or Master in Power Electronics/Electrical and Electronic Engineering (or similar) field.
Deep knowledge of telecom power, inverter, BMS DCDC, EV charger, ACDC, DCAC, DCDC, grid connected, isolated, non-isolated, resonant, non-resonant type topologies, modulation and control, Power electronic simulation and magnetic simulation tools.
Good theoretical understanding of basic power electronic converters' principles and WBG semiconductor devices.
Highly motivated and interested in innovative solutions and technologies along with willingness to lead technical R&D activities.
High-level self-reliance, autonomous and target-oriented work style with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability and willing to learn new technical knowledge and take-up new responsibilities.
Professional-level working proficiency of in English, and prior international and multicultural work experience is highly preferred.
Key responsibilities
Work with internal customers to identify and define system requirements and needs to establish key technical competences for Huawei's future products and solutions.
Lead and execute the R&D project for novel power converter system architecture and topology focusing on Low-and medium-power products such as telecom power, battery management DCDC, PV inverter and EV charger. For example 3kW, 5kW, 10kW, 25kW, 60kW converter and power supply system.
Lead the design and subsequent test and verification activities of power converter systems in the R&D laboratories.
Work with external R&D institutes and Universities on collaboration projects for developing novel promising technologies and associated control algorithms for relevant applications of Huawei Digital Power Product Line.
Documentation of R&D activities and results.
Participate international conferences/exhibitions of power electronics community representing Huawei for external communications.
Occasionally travelling to Huawei China for internal communications and cooperation.
For more information, kindly contact:
Grover Torrico +46739208498 Grover.Torrico@huawei.com
Yiyi Huang +46739200519 huangyiyi1@huawei.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Huawei Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D Kontakt
Yiyi Huang huangyiyi1@huawei.com Jobbnummer
9347944