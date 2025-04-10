Senior Planning & Compliance Controller
This will be us - your colleagues in Finance
Undoubtedly, Finance is an interesting place to be in especially during periods of change and transformation. We provide the financial information and analytics required to operate effectively and efficiently and to support the business planning and the decision-making.
The Finance team in Volvo Group Digital & IT is based in 10 countries around the world, so we are a truly global organization.
We work as one team and close to other parts of the organization, both within in Volvo Group Digital & IT and with other parts of the Volvo Group. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common goals, based on everyone's contribution.
In the Finance Compliance and Systems department, we are approximately 10 persons, that manages and develop the financial processes and systems. Our goal is to develop and maintain the tools at our disposal in the best possible way, while simultaneously always being adherent to the developing IT environment. We are currently focusing a lot on developing our analytical capabilities related to our performance & financials, we aim to have quality and security in all we do.
This is how you could make an impact
We have a target to significantly increase digitalization of the Finance function within Volvo Group Digital & IT. As part of this we have identified two areas where we need to strengthen our team.
The first area is to better support our budget, planning & forecasting processes with tools. This will likely be by utilizing our SAP environment better, but potentially also with other tools.
The second area is to work with system optimization and automation. Our current platform is an SAP environment with the capabilities that it brings to the table, but there could be other possibilities worth to explore.
To succeed in this role, you need to be able to lead and drive your own work but also steer and motivate others. You should understand the needs and if needed challenge them. You shall identify potential solutions, make sure that they are implemented, understood and used in an efficient way. We believe that you to have a strong drive and can drive several activities at the same time. You will work and interact a lot with others, so you need to be a team player.
Taking an active role in the Finance Compliance and Systems team, will mean that you will have a unique opportunity to be part of shaping the Finance function for the future. A function that is digitalized, routine work is automated, and time can be spent making analyses and taking actions for a more efficient and better future.
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level. That you love working with skilled people in a global context. You are a self-starter with a creative mindset and believe in strong collaboration with various stakeholders being the foundation of success.
To succeed in this role, you have a finance academic degree or equivalent combined with working experience from both finance and IT. You should have a strong technical interest combined with good understanding of financial processes. In the best of world, you have already worked with system implementations and improvements as a business representative on project level, preferably as a project leader.
Experience from working with budget, planning, and forecasting is a must. Knowledge from SAP in general and SAC-Planning is a merit, but not a need. We also see any work with automation tools as a merit. You should be able to drive change and challenge status quo, by being good in understanding and translating needs into solutions, while also being communicative and collaborative. You also have excellent organizational networking skills, with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast paced, demanding environment. This role requires to have a high level of integrity, energy, and a positive customer and business-minded focus.
Are we a good match?
Do you like to work in a truly global context, and with shaping the future for a finance function?
Do you like to work in a high pace in an environment that is constantly changing following the development of the Volvo group?
Do you like to work in a competent and global team where we have fun, learn from doing and sharing, and where we support each other?
Do you like to combine your Finance experience & knowledge with modern IT tools?
Do you have a strong drive to make tomorrow better than today?
If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity that you have been waiting for
We would like you to bring in a lot of energy, your skills and experience but also a strong drive into the team. We see you as a team player, and we trust that with you in the team we will also develop as a team.
Are you curious and have questions? Call us!
Alex Buntevski, Acting Head of Finance Compliance & Systems, +46 739 025213
Laila Madsbjerg Karlsson, People & Culture, Volvo Group D&IT, +46 739 025702
The location for the position is in Gothenburg - Sweden
