Senior Planner Consultant
2023-08-20
Are you a strategic thinker with a proven ability to navigate complex construction and commissioning projects? Are you passionate about orchestrating seamless processes that bring engineering marvels to life? Look no further - an exceptional opportunity awaits you!
Position: Senior Planner - Construction and Commissioning
Company: Green Crocodile Consul AB
Location: Sweden . Position based in Skelleftea, Sweden
Due to the nature of our business, mobility is required to travel mainly in Sweden from time to time.
About Us:
At Green Crocodile Consult AB, we're at the forefront of turning blueprints into reality. We're a dynamic team of construction and engineering aficionados committed to delivering cutting-edge projects that redefine industry standards. From groundbreaking to commissioning, our dedication to precision and innovation sets us apart.
Role Overview:
As the Senior Planner, you'll be at the helm of orchestrating the seamless execution of complex projects from inception to handover. Your strategic planning, attention to detail, and proactive problem-solving will be the driving force behind the success of our ventures.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate closely with project stakeholders to understand project objectives, scope, and timelines.
Develop comprehensive project plans, including construction, testing, and commissioning phases.
Create detailed schedules, allocate resources, and monitor progress against milestones.
Coordinate with engineering teams, contractors, and suppliers to ensure smooth project execution.
Anticipate and mitigate potential roadblocks to maintain project timelines and budget.
Lead and motivate cross-functional teams, fostering a collaborative and results-driven environment.
Implement industry best practices and innovative solutions to optimize project outcomes.
Qualifications:
Proficiency in Technical English.
Proven track record (5 Years) in Construction or Planification.
In-depth understanding of construction methodologies, project lifecycle, and commissioning processes.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to forecast project challenges and implement preemptive solutions.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills to interact with diverse stakeholders.
Proficiency in project management software/tools (P6 Essential).
Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or related field (preferred).
What We Offer:
A stimulating and collaborative work culture that values your expertise.
Opportunities for career advancement and skill development.
Exposure to cutting-edge projects that push the boundaries of innovation.
Competitive compensation package with performance-based incentives.
Chance to make a lasting impact in the construction and engineering landscape.
Salary : 1 266 000 SEK Gross per annum
Relocation Allowance : 100 000 SEK
If you're ready to take the lead in shaping remarkable construction and commissioning projects that leave a legacy, we want to hear from you! Join our dynamic team at Green Crocodile Consult AB and be part of redefining industry excellence.
E-post: benoit@greeen-crocodile-consult.com
