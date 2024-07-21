Senior Perception Developer, Autonomous Perception Research
Join us now!
Are you passionate about software development and want to contribute to making Scania successful in Autonomous Transport Solutions? Do you enjoy teamwork and seeing ideas realized in reality? Great, because we are now strengthening our perception team with another senior developer!
Adequate perception is the key to successful automation as it lays the foundation for all other functionalities. In our software, we currently use information from lidars, radars, and cameras and we are constantly trying to find new ways of combining sensor modalities to ensure a robust and high-performing perception of the environment under all circumstances.
The team
We are a diversified team with members from all over the world. In total, we count twelve members, including a group manager and two industrial PhD students. The rest of the developers are a mix of MSc's and PhD's of various disciplines.
We practice a hybrid-office setting where you are expected to work from the office about half of the time, depending on what you are working with for the time being. We collaborate in an international setting with colleagues primarily in Munich (DE) and in Lisle (US).
But most importantly, we are open and inviting and strongly believe in collaboration, communication, and inclusion. Feeling safe and being able to ask questions is a priority in our team!
What you will be doing
As a senior developer in our team, you will be involved in inventing, designing, implementing, simulating, and testing perception-related software, mainly focusing on point cloud handling. You will be working on problems like object tracking and road geometry/static obstacle detection, both in simulated environments and in the real vehicle platform.
You will work in a highly collaborative setting (pair programming, joint design/architecture meetings, etc) where your ideas are listened to, and we strive for continuous learning. As a senior developer, you are also expected to interact with other teams (i.e. camera perception, sensor development, situational awareness) to define interfaces and ensure a well-functioning system, end-to-end.
Who we think you are
* You have several years of experience within the field of perception applications
* Extensive knowledge of machine learning methods and their implementation in industrial applications
* Extensive knowledge of classical filtering, clustering, and tracking techniques
* You are a skilled C++ and Python developer with a pragmatic, yet open mind
* You have an MSc or PhD in Robotics, Computer Science, or similar
* You enjoy teamwork and understand that successful product development requires collaboration, commitment, and responsibility
* It is natural for you to share your knowledge and learn from others
* Knowledge and understanding of sensor technologies (radar in particular) is a plus
* Interest/experience in simulation tools for perception development is a plus
If you possess some, not necessarily all, of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
For more information, please contact
Magnus Granström, Manager, EEARP Autonomous Perception, magnus.granstrom@scania.com
Natalie Richardsson, Manager, EEARS Situational Awareness, natalie.richardsson@scania.com
Links to learn more: https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/innovation/technology/autonomous-solutions/hub-to-hub.htmlhttps://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/sormland/har-kor-lastbilen-av-sig-sjalv-pa-flygfaltet-i-strangnas--0m1xrf
Application
Welcome to apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2024-08-12.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
