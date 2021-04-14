Senior Paid Social Specialist - iDeal Of Sweden AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

iDeal Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14IDEAL OF SWEDEN is a global and fast-growing fashion and lifestyle brand with main offices in Stockholm and Norrkoping. We have local offices in four other countries around the globe. We are always looking for talented people who want to grow together with us. During the last two years, the brand IDEAL OF SWEDEN has been growing stronger and stronger and we're aiming to further establish internationally. We give you the possibility to join a truly entrepreneurial company and to be a part of our exciting journey.We are looking for a talented Senior Paid Social Specialist to join our team. As Senior Paid Social Specialist you will be running IDEAL OF SWEDEN'S campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, TikTok, and other social channels. You will optimize campaigns, run tests, collaborate on projects, and identify opportunities to improve and scale performance.We are continually optimizing towards our KPI's and finding new ways to scale business and growth. The team works with a global scope from our office in central Stockholm, which currently includes 22 online shops, and expanding into new markets rapidly.Key responsibilities:Part of a team, which is responsible for all paid advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, and other social channelsPlan, create, manage and optimize data and performance-driven campaignsOptimize and follow-up KPIs based on campaign types, placements, and customer groupsOn-going analysis and continuous A/B/C-testing in order to identify opportunities to improve performance and scalability in ad accounts and in different marketsResponsible for set marketing budget and overachieving sales and profitability goalsDrive innovation within content production and ensure that IDEAL OF SWEDEN's campaigns, ad sets, and ads are continuously updated, on-brand, and inspiringCollaborate with Marketing and Design departments around content, ad copies, and brand consistencyMentor newcomers and share knowledge within the team and within the broader organizationCollaborate with key channel partners i.e. Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat, to gather insights and apply best practices.Essential Characteristics2-3 years of experience in Facebook marketing or similar platformsExperience of working in Business Manager, Ads Manager or in Facebook marketing platforms (such as Smartly.io)Good analytical skills and interest in using programs such as Excel, Google Data Studio, GA, and QlikSense or similarPassionate about maximizing performanceInterest in fashion and technology is a plusCapacity to plan and multitask, well organized and efficientEnjoys working in a creative, fast-paced environmentAn eye for details and content, interest in copywriting and storytellingA true team player who enjoys contributing and exchanging ideas with other teams in the businessProficiency within spoken and written EnglishA positive and can-do attitude, great sense of humor, empathy, creative yet pragmaticOtherThis is a full-time positionYou will be based in StockholmPlease send your application as soon as possible as we are reviewing them continuously. For IDEAL OF SWEDEN, it is important to offer equal opportunities. We will therefore consider all qualified applications for employment without any regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, or age.Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-14Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14iDeal Of Sweden AB5692380