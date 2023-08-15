Senior Operational Risk Management Expert
Are you passionate about Operational Risk Management governance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Lead parts of the development of the Operational Risk frameworks and processes. Working towards creating efficient and aligned risk management, utilizing the group common GRC tool in order to enable on a holistic view on, and management of, Swedbank's Operational risk.
• Drive and be part of further developing our operational risk management within the areas: Non-Financial risk Governance & Frameworks, Specifically Risk- & Controls management process/framework and Alignment with our risk management tool (ServiceNow - GRC/IRM)
• Own and drive the continuous development the Group's Operational Risk- and Control Management Process and supporting framework
• Own and further develop the RCSA-process
• Cooperation with Operational Risk IT-development stream and stakeholders to define requirements for group common GRC-tool support. This is not an IT-focused role, but you will benefit from a basic understanding from a tool.
• Provide support for business area stakeholders in applying and understanding the Operational Risk framework
• Align Operational Risk framework with external requirements and ORX standards
What is needed in this role:
• Preferably a minimum of five years of experience in designing/operating operational risk management- and controls framework and governance in the financial industry.
• Comprehensive knowledge within Operational risk management framework, RCSA, Controls management.
• Familiar with relevant regulations and best practice
• Bachelor's or master's degree in a related field (or a solid equivalent background!)
• A level of seniority that allows you to own and drive one or more areas within the oprisk governance framework
• Ability to confidently and actively set the direction and collaborate with other team members and stakeholders to develop and improve the Operational Risk Management framework and related areas.
• Well-developed structure-, analytical-, planning- and stakeholder management skills
• High integrity: ability to interact with senior stakeholders and manage expectations
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and/or English, both in written and spoken form
• Beneficial if familiar with the concept of GRC platforms
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of aninternational team of professionals, who are responsible for designing, supporting, and monitoring the implementation of frameworks, common processes and standards within operational Risk Management for the group, ensuring effective and aligned governance across the Group. This is a good opportunity to join a highly skilled and dynamic team with an interesting journey ahead." Fredrik Malmberg Andersson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg HQ
