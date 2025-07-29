Senior Network Coordinator
2025-07-29
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21.000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France and the UK.
Vattenfall IT is the internal provider of IT infrastructure services for the entire Vattenfall Group. It is an international shared service center, providing IT services and support. Vattenfall IT Infrastructure supports Vattenfall by having professional people, knowledgeable in both business and IT, integrating services to enable business functions, providing a helicopter view of required services, utilizing the external market and enforcing standardization in order to optimize cost efficiency.
Job Description
Join our diverse workforce to step forward for fossil freedom!
Our Network Operations team is looking for an experienced and ambitious Senior Network Coordinator who's aiming to become member of an international team active in five countries supporting the Vattenfall business units while being located in the Vattenfall headquarter in Stockholm.
In the role of Senior Network Coordinator with focus on Tech IT & OT, you will act as an interface between our internal customer, related IT SPOCs, and the internal Network organisation and its partners/providers. Your working results will take customer satisfaction and Network delivery to the next level.
Your key tasks will include:
Daily operations (vulnerability patching, lifecycle, ...) of the Tech IT & OT environment (with main focus on the Nordics) and participating in the related on-call group
Develop/verify/agree/implement Network related standards, solutions, and processes in cooperation with our Network Design team and in cooperation with the business (OT)
Drive the technical development of the Tech IT Network ('drive technology') in cooperation with our Network Design team
Have an overview about the Tech IT & OT Network environment and it's development (roadmap, documentation, lifecycle/budget planning)
Conceptual/supportive work related to (cross department) projects, assignments, troubleshooting and root cause analyses with focus on Tech IT & OT
Communicate / cooperate on different levels: IT Security Team & SOC, Monitoring Center, Solution Architects, Service Managers, IT SPOCs and Business Contacts (specifically Hydro Nordic and Heat Nordic)
Business trips from time to time are required as a member of an international team
Qualifications
You have at least 6 years of experience in network operations including practical knowledge in analysing and solving IT problems in a professional environment.
You have a relevant university degree and/or several years of experience within the field of Networking.
You know the functionalities, possibilities and limitations of the standard product portfolios of Cisco, FortiGate and Checkpoint. Practical experience in the following areas is preferred:
• Cisco Routing/Switching
• Understanding the basic concept of IP, DNS (int./ext.) and DHCP
• Checkpoint/FortiGate Firewalling
• Understanding of Proxies, Load Balancers and IPS devices is preferred
• RAS, VPN, Security Engineering
• Usage of troubleshooting and diagnostic tools
• Operational experiences with ITIL processes (incident, change, problem, asset management)
• Basic scripting knowledge (python, shell scripting), experience in network automation
You are experienced in outlining industrial standard designs (focus: Tech IT & OT LAN /Sites).
You are fluent in both Swedish and English (both written and spoken).
Your profile:
We are looking for someone open minded and willing to learn. You are passionate about the job and enjoy working in a fast-developing, international environment. You excel at identifying problems and translating complex challenges into actionable solutions.You are independent and proactive in your workstyle, as well as a team player that works well with others. You are a good communicator towards various stakeholders, effectively acting as a bridge for customers, suppliers/external partners and the IT department.
Additional Information
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Christian Schwert, christian.schwert@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Catalina Roa Rodriguez, catalina.roarodriguez@vattenfall.com
.
We welcome your application no later than 15th August. Interviews will take place after the last application date has passed. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
Location: Solna, Stockholm.
Trade Union representatives: Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Patricia Ek (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). You can reach them via 08-739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
