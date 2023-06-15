Senior .NET Developer
What you'll do
• Take a lead in architecting robust technical solutions for new features
• Collaborate with our other developers to maintain and refine our existing services
• Work with all parts of our architecture, including:
• Services running our tracking engine
• Web APIs serving data to our web interface, apps and customer integrations
• Databases and caches
• Message queues and pipelines
What we use
Our tech stack includes but is not limited to:
• .NET and C# services
• Docker containers
• Feature specific databases: e.g. Cassandra, Aurora, DynamoDB
• Serverless cloud pipelines in AWS
What we offer
• Work with real impact. GpsGate helps companies worldwide in their day to day business managing deliveries, cutting fuel emissions, ensuring the safety of their staff and much more!
• We are a flat company and your ideas will matter. Projects move from idea to construction quickly so we can focus on continuously learning.
• Career paths aren't set in stone. You drive your own learning and can pitch projects that you are passionate about.
• You're joining a collaborative team. We work hard to reach our goals but make sure to have fun on our way there. Whether it's the annual company conference or running the half marathon together, there's always something going on!
• Feel free to pick the tools that make you happy. Windows, or ? Doesn't matter! We won't tell you how to do your best work.
• You'll be working with the latest and greatest tech and tools. We're always on the look out for technologies that help us in our mission. If it fits, we'll be using it.
What we'd like from you
• You're a team player that enjoys collaborating with developers and stakeholders
• Industry experience in the .NET ecosystem and C#
• Strong software development fundamentals in problem solving, data structures and complexity analysis
• A desire to work in a dynamic company with no micro-management
• Fluency in both written and spoken English
We are looking for a developer with a focus on quality engineering rather than the tools and frameworks that you have used.
Bonus points
• Experience in containers and micro-service development
