Partner Trainer Nordics For Major Sports Brand!
Workshop International Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Workshop International Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Täby
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
WorkShop is a leading retail agency that specializes in training, marketing and sales development for top retail brands. We believe in challenging the status quo, embracing change and consistently striving for excellence. We are currently seeking an Partner Trainer for major sports brand who shares this philosophy. Are you a sports enthusiast with a flair for inspiring others? Do you want to be the face of a major sports brand in the Nordic vibrant retail scene? If you're energetic and ready to make an impact, this opportunity is for you!
As a Partner Trainer, you'll:
• Deliver virtual and in-person training sessions for assigned sports retailers, focusing on the brands selected product ranges, and driving sales. You'll execute in-store staff training sessions at key locations and regions, making every sale a victory!
• Educate retailers on effective sales techniques that weave the clients brand story into every interaction. Translate product features into compelling benefits, and visit key retail partner stores to spread the word about our brand stories and key products
• Be the go-to expert for the brands organizations. Train key contacts on the guidelines and products, and become an integrated part of the brand and retailer team
• Craft digital content for the E-Learning platform and organize events to excite and educate store staff on new products. Your creativity will shine through initiatives like product trial events
• Document every training session to inform and improve our ongoing strategies. Provide reports and feedback on training to shape future efforts
• Foster and manage relationships with our partners, nurturing mutual growth. Be the point of contact that bridges the brand and the retail world
What you'll be doing:
• Leading in-person store staff training sessions
• Crafting engaging digital content for E-Learning
• Visiting and educating store staff at key retail locations
• Providing insightful reports to enhance training strategies
• Organizing thrilling events and initiatives for new products
Qualifications:
• You're passionate about sports, eager to learn, and ready to inspire others
• You have a degree in business administration, sports management, or marketing, or industry-related commercial training
• You've worked in training, sales, or sales promotion, preferably in the clothing or sporting goods industry
• You have a deep-seated passion for sports like running and football. You're excited about sharing this passion with others
• You're comfortable with MS-Office and have experience with online training
• You are fluent in Swedish and English (other Nordic language is a bonus)
• You're self-driven, enthusiastic, and motivated. You thrive when given the freedom to chart your own course but also excel as part of a team
• You're a positive thinker, open to change and new experiences. You're resilient, adaptable, and aren't afraid to take risks or make mistakes. You see every challenge as a learning opportunity and are always looking for ways to improve
• You have a valid drivers license
Why WorkShop?
At WorkShop, you'll not only be part of a pioneering retail agency, but you'll also play a pivotal role in driving the success of a major sports brand. You'll enjoy a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, and a work environment that encourages growth and development. If you're ready to redefine the future of sports and retail, apply now!
Placement: Stockholm
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Working hours: Full time
Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore, please apply as soon as possible. We don't accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add. Last application day is 2024-03-31.
We are WorkShop: the Consumer Experience Agency - a leading retail agency in the Nordics, dedicated to creating and delivering innovative customer experience for the world's biggest brands. We do that by offering a complete portfolio of services including data & insights, concept, field marketing and much more - so that we can be a partner to our clients in every step. Join one of our teams around the globe and explore your potential through unique projects, pop-ups, store concepts or our brand ambassador programs!
Learn more about our company at WorkShop (https://www.work-shop.com/)
and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/workshoptheconsumerexperienceagency),
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/724670/admin/)
and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/workshopretail/)! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Workshop International Sweden AB
(org.nr 556665-8935), https://www.work-shop.com/ Arbetsplats
WorkShop Jobbnummer
8546365