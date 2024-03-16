Sales and Expansion Manager
Najell is looking to add a Sales and Expansion Manager to our growing organisation. Together with our Marketing Manager and our Revenue Manager you will be responsible for reaching our ambitious growth targets. We are growing in all markets with a combined growth pace close to 100 %.
Our target customers are expecting parents or newly become parents. Our biggest categories are baby carriers and baby nests but our range includes everything from pregnancy wear to toddler feeding products.
Are you the one we are looking for?
Najell is appointing a Sales and Expansion Manager to grow our sales in existing markets but more importantly in markets where we have only dipped our toes. Najell is a demand oriented company with all communication efforts geared towards end consumers. Therefore sales channels include our own e-com, retailers and marketplaces. You will together with our Marketing Manager and our Revenue Manager set up strategies to achieve better then expectations performance in all three sales channels.
Experience of working with global expansion of a retail brand.
Meriting with D2C experience from the fashion sector.
Strategic ability to set up sales targets and activities to reach set targets.
Numbers oriented to follow and report relevant KPI:s.
It is meriting if you speak multiple languages such as Danish, Swedish, German and English.
Internal drive to create outstanding results.
The Role
You will be the manager of our sales team.
Take care of our internationalization into new markets.
Create business cases with go-to-market strategies.
Cooperate with Marketing Manager and Revenue Manager to make sure all sales and marketing activities are aligned.
The position is based in an attractive office in central Lund and includes business trips to relevant markets.
Part of the Najell management team.
There is plenty of opportunities to grow and adapt the position and yourself as we continue to grow as a brand.
Our offer
We are tight team that collectively work hard to achieve our goals. We work primarily from our office in Lund and do not accept remote applications. We are confident that this makes our team and culture stronger which is the main driver of our growth. We are a growing team and there is plenty of opportunities for personal growth within our organization. Our biggest markets today is Scandinavia and Germany but we are looking to add more strong performs this year.
How to apply
Click "Apply" and upload your curriculum vitae and personal letter. We want to learn more about you and why you would be a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled as we receive them so do not wait with your application.
About us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for urban parents. We are based in central Lund where our international team of 10 different nationalities develops and improves products for parents and their children. Read more about our brand on www.najell.com
