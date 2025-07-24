Senior Mechanical Design Engineer to Freemelt
2025-07-24
About the company
At Freemelt, we are transforming the future of manufacturing. As a leading innovator in metal 3D printing, we develop cutting-edge electron beam powder bed fusion (E-PBF) technology that empowers researchers, engineers, and manufacturers to explore and produce advanced materials and components faster and more sustainably.
Founded in 2017 by a team of passionate experts, Freemelt is committed to creating open, adaptable, and powerful 3D printing solutions that enable breakthroughs in everything from aerospace to medical implants. Our mission is to accelerate the industrialization of additive manufacturing by removing technical barriers and fostering innovation through openness and collaboration.
With our headquarters located in Gothenburg, Sweden, and a growing international footprint, we are expanding our team with individuals who are driven by curiosity, creativity, and a desire to make a real impact in the world of advanced manufacturing.
The role
As a Mechanical Design Engineer at Freemelt, you'll play a key role in developing our next-generation 3D printing systems. You will design and maintain mechanical solutions that meet rigorous functional, safety, and quality standards. Working closely with cross-functional teams in engineering, production, and service, you'll support low-volume builds and contribute throughout the entire product lifecycle-from concept and development to deployment and continuous improvement.
Key Responsibilities
Gather feedback from production and testing to continuously refine mechanical design and build quality.
Collaborate with the production team to ensure designs are manufacturable, cost-effective, and functionally correct.
Support manufacturing by resolving issues during assembly, testing, and commissioning of machines.
Take ownership of the mechanical architecture and ensure consistency across assemblies and modules.
Maintain and update the engineering Bill of Materials (eBOM) for all mechanical components.
Design mechanical components and assemblies using Creo Parametric, adhering to internal standards and best practices.
Manage design data and documentation using Windchill (or equivalent PDM system).
Ensure compliance with applicable design standards, directives, and safety regulations.
Evaluate and propose second-source manufacturing options for critical mechanical parts when appropriate.
Stay up to date with relevant technologies, materials, and manufacturing methods.
Lead and participate in mechanical design reviews throughout the product development lifecycle.
Provide 3rd-line technical support to resolve mechanical issues in manufacturing and service phases.
Participate in root cause analysis and structured problem-solving related to mechanical deviations or failures.
Support product lifecycle management, including upgrades, field modifications, and obsolescence strategies.
Your profile
We're seeking someone with a strong commitment to safety and quality, and deep knowledge of mechanical systems-including structural, thermal, and motion design. You bring experience in design for manufacturability (especially for low-volume or prototype production) and enjoy collaborating across disciplines at the system level.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Proven background and experience in mechanical design and product development of complex machinery.
Hands-on collaboration with manufacturing, testing, or assembly in a low-volume environment.
Experience in CAD design (Creo Parametric preferred)
Experience in documentation control through PDM systems (Windchill preferred).
Familiarity with design verification, root cause analysis, and regulatory compliance.
Experience supporting products through their full lifecycle, including field upgrades and service support.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Willingness and ability to travel occasionally, both within Sweden and internationally
Application process
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Skill, and the selected candidate will be employed directly by Freemelt.
If this role feels like the right fit, we look forward to your application! We are reviewing applications on a rolling basis, though response times may be slightly longer due to the upcoming summer holiday period.
For any questions or further information, feel free to contact our lead recruiter, Ben Saeang, at ben.saeang@skill.se
