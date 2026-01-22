Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
If you are a good match, we would like to receive a CV in WORD format with motivation why you fit this assignment, your availability and any scheduled holidays.
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Duration: 6 months, with good chances of extension
Location: Stockholm
Position: Fulltime
We are currently looking for a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer for an assignment with one of our clients in the Stockholm area. This is a senior, hands-on role suited for someone with extensive experience in mechanical design and a strong ability to work collaboratively in technical teams. In this role, you will be involved throughout the full mechanical design process, including requirements handling, technical specification, detailed design, and documentation. You are expected to take ownership of technical solutions and contribute with experience-based guidance and support to less experienced engineers. The work is team-oriented and requires a high level of self-drive, structure, and communication. The assignment has a strong focus on design for manufacturing, particularly within machining as well as sheet metal and welded structures. Experience with moving mechanisms and close collaboration with production during manufacturing ramp-up is considered a plus.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in mechanical design
Strong experience in design for machining and sheet metal or welded structures
Very good working knowledge of Siemens NX (CAD)
Experience with Teamcenter and IFS or similar PDM systems
Fluent in both English and Swedish, written and spoken
Self-driven, structured, and collaborative mindset
