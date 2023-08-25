Senior Manager Global Commercial Creative Studio
Oriflame Cosmetics AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Senior Manager Global Commercial Creative Studio
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
We are a community of people, passionate about beauty and fulfilling dreams. Enabling people around the world to fulfil their dreams is our mission and purpose. We do it by offering a comprehensive range of skincare, make-up, personal and hair care, fragrance, accessories and nutritional products. All ingredients undergo eco-ethical screening to ensure sustainable sourcing and safety while we strive to have minimal impact on the environment. We give people a unique opportunity to build their own business through selling our products and helping others to build their business too.
We are searching for a Senior Manager Global Commercial Creative Studio.
Purpose of the Role
The Senior Manager Global Commercial Creative Studio is responsible for the Creative Studios in the local lead markets (resources, timings, quality and budget). He/She drives development of the omnichannel communication supporting the campaigns. Responsibility includes following all set processes, and ensuring production is under control throughout the projects, leading to a smooth delivery. The Senior Manager manages small local teams and works closely with other members of the creative department and potentially external suppliers to achieve his/her objectives.
What will you do?
• Drive creative development of 17-18 campaigns per year inside the 360 Communication process in close cooperation with the marketing team.
• Drive resources management within the team: evaluate internal resources needed for the project, follow up on the utilization of resources, flag risks and look at solutions.
• Make sure relevant stakeholders and project participants are involved at relevant milestones during the project.
• Make sure the campaigns are delivered on time and according to budget and brief/material specifications.
• Identify and anticipate some key issues that might arise during the project and drive their resolution.
• Drive the creative production together with other internal teams and/or departments.
• Manage the relationship with external agencies - when not done by the Creative production department - brief, selection, contract etc.
• Make sure effective processes are implemented wherever needed.
• Conduct end project reviews, including lessons learned if necessary to constantly improve deliveries within the team and together with our internal stakeholders.
• Organize and make sure that all of our communication materials are shared in the best possible way to other markets when needed, by using the right platforms and delivering materials in the most efficient way.
• Manage small local teams.
Does this describe you?
The Senior Manager Global Commercial Creative Studio is a very organized and structured person who will make sure all teams are working in the most efficient way and that projects are respecting deadlines, processes and budgets. He/she is very solution-oriented and flexible, used to a fast-moving work environment and able to adapt quickly to necessary changes.
Based on his/her strong experience leading creative projects (including productions, both print and digital) and teams he/she has developed a deep understanding of what makes a project successful, with a fine sense of who to involve and when, to secure the best outcome.
He/She is service minded, open and approachable, able to understand different perspectives to lead the work in the best possible way - yet able to take decisions and act clearly when needed.
Your background and qualifications
Must have:
• University degree Bachelor or equivalent in advertising, marketing, communication, or other relevant area
• At least 10-15 years relevant work experience, including a significant part as leading communication teams and projects
• Demonstrated experience working with creative production (stills and moving)
• Demonstrated experience working with communication in digital channels
• Experience of managing/coaching teams
• Fluent in English
• Experience working in an international environment with a multi-market perspective
Nice to have:
Experience with FMCG / beauty & lifestyle industry / direct sales
What do we offer?
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city.
Does this match your profile and expectations?
Then don't hesitate and apply now. Or spread the word to people who might be the right match.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-24
E-post: debora.kolomiets@oriflame.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oriflame Cosmetics AB
(org.nr 556026-3070)
Fleminggatan 14 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
8061033