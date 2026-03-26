Senior Machine Learning Engineer | Predictions Team
Instabee Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Instabee Group AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Every parcel we deliver starts with a prediction
At Instabee, our Predictions Team builds the forecasting engines that power one of Europe's fastest-growing logistics networks - from delivery volume predictions to real-time resource scheduling across five markets.
We work end-to-end. That means you won't hand off a notebook and call it done. You'll own the full lifecycle: data discovery, model development, production deployment, and ongoing monitoring. If that sounds like the kind of ownership you've been looking for, keep reading.
About Your Future Team
The Predictions Team sits at the core of how Instabee operates. We are a tight-knit group of engineers with a direct line to the decisions that shape our entire logistics network - from how routes are planned to how we staff our terminals weeks in advance.
We take end-to-end ownership seriously. We architect, deploy, and monitor production-grade systems that run at scale across five markets. Our forecasts aren't just nice-to-have insights; they are the inputs that drive real operational decisions every single day.
But great models alone aren't enough. We work closely with stakeholders across operations, commercial, and leadership - translating complex analytical outputs into clear, actionable insights that non-technical audiences can act on with confidence. Understanding the business behind the data is just as important to us as the engineering that powers it. The best solutions come from engineers who can sit in a room with a decision-maker, understand what they actually need, and build something that delivers exactly that.
We move fast, we care about craft, and we believe the best solutions come from engineers who understand both the data and the business. If you want to work on genuinely hard problems with people who take quality seriously - you'll fit right in.
What You'll Do
Design & Develop - Build and refine time-series and ML models that predict delivery volumes with high precision
Productionize - Take full ownership of deployment via robust CI/CD pipelines into production environments
Architect Infrastructure - Use containerization and orchestration tools to ensure prediction services scale with the business
Data Engineering - Collaborate on data collection and preprocessing logic
Monitor & Optimize - Track performance drift and maintain system health across deployed models
Your Tech StackNeed to have:
Strong skills in Python and SQL
Strong command of time-series forecasting, neural networks, and tree-based models - built, shipped, and monitored in production
Hands-on experience with Docker and Kubernetes - containerizing and orchestrating ML workloads in production
Proficiency in GCP (or similar) and Terraform - managing cloud infrastructure as code
Nice to have:
Practical experience with stream processing (PubSub or similar) - building pipelines that power real-time predictions
Background in logistics or supply chain - you understand the operational reality behind the data
Hands-on experience with Python libraries such as Polars, Prophet, NeuralProphet, or PyTorch - applied to real forecasting challenges
Experience with orchestration tools such as Argo Workflows - scheduling and managing ML pipelines at scale
What You'll Get
Sky-high office with a 360° view over Stockholm
Flexible hybrid setup
Hack Days twice a year
Dog-friendly workplace
Wednesday Tech Breakfasts
Regular Tech Demos to stay close to what's coming next
Paid licenses for advanced dev tools and AI coding agents
Six months parental pay top-up
Your birthday off - every year
Diversity and inclusion are very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
Our Recruitment Process
TA Interview - A first conversation to get to know each other
Hiring Manager Interview - A deeper dive into your experience and ways of working
Technical Case - A chance to show us how you think and solve problems
Meet & Greet - A conversation with your future team
Reference Check - We'll speak to a couple of people who know your work
Background Control - A standard check for all hires in Sweden
Contract Signing - Welcome to Instabee!
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee in Sweden.
Sound like your kind of challenge? We'd love to hear from you.
#LI-RR1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6815792-1914150". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Instabee Group AB
(org.nr 559396-6236), https://career.instabee.com
Hälsingegatan 40 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Instabee Jobbnummer
9820343