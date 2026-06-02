Senior Lecturer in Speech and Language Pathology
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2026-06-02
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Senior Lecturer in Speech and Language Pathology
Reference number PAR 2026/481
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Speech and Language Pathology unit of the Health and Rehabilitation department has the major task of being responsible for a four-year undergraduate Speech and Language Pathology programme. The unit also gives courses on the graduate level and engages in research in the subject of Speech and Language Pathology. The unit consists of about fifteen lecturers and researchers and six doctoral students. All of these are engaged in instruction in the Speech and Language Pathology programme and may serve as supervisors for projects on the graduate and doctoral level. This research engaged in instruction in the Speech and Language Pathology programme and may serve as supervisors for projects on the graduate and doctoral level. This research focuses both on development-related and acquired communication difficulties. The unit is also commissioned by the National Board of Health and Welfare to conduct knowledge-based tests for speech pathologists from countries outside the EU who are applying for Swedish licenses.
Subject area
Speech and Language Pathology
Subject area description
Speech and Language Pathology is defined as the study of language, voice, and speech disorders, as well as swallowing disorders, and their treatment. Speech and Language Pathology as a subject area describes and explains various forms of communication difficulties resulting from language, voice, and speech disorders, how they should be evaluated and treated, as well as their effects on an individual's personality, health and quality of life. Teaching and research included in this position are to focus on developmental speech and language disorders, and thereby supplement and reinforce existing resources at the Speech and Language Pathology unit.
Duties
Work-related duties primarily involve responsibility for teaching on the undergraduate and graduate levels in the area of developmental speech and language disorders. This can be in the form of the degree programme for Speech and Language Pathology, as well as in freestanding courses. In addition, duties include serving as a supervisor on the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels in the subject area. The position also includes serving as course coordinator, engaging in course planning, performing administrative tasks and keeping up with developments in the field. The position also involves conducting research in the subject area of the position, as well as seeking research funding from outside sources. Management/leadership responsibilities may be included.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
Eligibility requirements include a doctoral degree, demonstrated pedagogical skills, and a Swedish Speech and Language Pathology licence. Ability to teach in Swedish and English is also a requirement.
Assessment criteria
Assessment criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
Pedagogical and scientific competence are given equal weight, followed by clinical competence. In addition to these three areas, administrative competence and the ability to collaborate and cooperate will also be taken into account.
In the assessment of pedagogical competence, particular emphasis will be placed on documented skills and experience in teaching, supervision, and examination of Speech and Language Pathology students at the undergraduate level, as well as teaching in standalone courses within the field of developmental speech and language disorders. Experience in course coordination, course planning, and pedagogical development work is considered particularly meritorious.
In the assessment of scientific competence, particular emphasis is placed on the level of independently conducted research on developmental speech and language disorders. Competence is evaluated based on the quality of the applicant's publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as national and international research funding obtained in competition. Experience in supervision at the doctoral level is considered a merit.
In the assessment of clinical competence, emphasis is placed on clinical experience within the field of developmental speech and language disorders.
Administrative proficiency in education and the ability to collaborate and engage in cooperation with particular emphasis placed on documented experience in the overall planning of courses, clinical placements, examinations, and course evaluations within Speech Pathology programmes. Prior experience in leadership assignments is likewise considered a merit, for example, serving as a member of a council or committee.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PAR 2026/481". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153)
Medicinaregatan 16 A (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sahlgrenska akademin vid Göteborgs universitet Kontakt
Assistant head of department
Emilia Carlsson emilia.carlsson@neuro.gu.se 0766 18 46 27 Jobbnummer
9941964