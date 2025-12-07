Senior Lead Manufacturing Engineer
2025-12-07
Are you a professional seeking a new challenge in a dynamic and fast developing business? By joining Emerson as our Senior Lead Manufacturing Engineer you will become part of New product introduction team.
As Senior Lead Manufacturing Engineer in our site in Mölnlycke, Sweden you will be responsible to drive operations manufacturing part of new product development projects and transfer projects (RTP) with equipment and procedures.
Let's Go, together! We offer a dynamic environment where individual contributions and inventions are valued and provide opportunities for training and self-development.
In this Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
New Product Introduction (NPI)
Take full manufacturing responsibility in New Product Introduction projects
Ensure DFM/DFA is embedded early with Engineering & Development
Define equipment needs, write specifications, review designs and secure supplier quotations
Process & Equipment Industrialization
Produce or oversee creation of:
Work instructions
Tooling concepts
Calibration/test procedures
Line layouts
Plan and execute FAT/SAT and ramp-up to full rate
Manufacturing Process Development
Improve existing operations and migrate legacy products to more scalable, automated, and digitalized processes
Who You Are:
You show a tremendous amount of initiative in tough situations and are outstanding at spotting and seizing opportunities. You serve as a strategic partner to build, grow, and maintain profitable and long-lasting relationships with production. You model and encourage the expression of diverse ideas and opinions. You encourage open communication with a diverse group of collaborators and team members. You seamlessly adapt your style to fit the specific needs of others.
For This Role, You Will Need:
Bachelor's degree in engineering (preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Mechatronics, Production Engineering or similar)
Minimum 5-8 years in industrial manufacturing environments
Strong technical foundation in electromechanical products
Fluent in English (spoken and written) and Swedish
Solid skills in CAD, Office and business/ERP systems
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Proven experience working as a production engineer or manufacturing engineer, preferably on electromechanical assemblies
Demonstrated ability to build and industrialize new production lines (greenfield or major upgrades)
Strong background in:
DFM (Design for Manufacturing)
DFA (Design for Assembly)
FAT/SAT for production equipment
PFMEA, control plans, test strategy
Comfortable specifying automation needs and working with external machine builders
Knowledge of Lean Manufacturing methodologies and the main continuous improvement techniques
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and analytical skills
Ability to handle several tasks and balance multiple priorities
Our Culture & Commitment to You
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results.
You'll find us at our Innovation Center in Mölnlycke, just 10 minutes from Gothenburg with excellent commuting options. Here, every employee is part of a dynamic and innovative environment where everyone understands how their work contributes to the success of our company.
