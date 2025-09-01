Senior Java Developer for high-transactional platform
2025-09-01
Would you like to take part of the transformation of Tradedoubler's tracking solution and be a major contributor in developing our platform with modern technology and architecture? We are looking for a java backend developer with experience in building high-performing and scalable software that handles massive amounts of transactions.
You will be a part of our tracking team and continue the development of the best performance marketing tracking system around. Joining the team now gives you a great opportunity to influence what the future of online tracking will look like. The need of creativity to solve problems with the help of recent technologies is a must. In short you will be part of a high performing team working with our most important asset using the very latest technology to support massive volumes of data and transactions at a very high speed.
We offer a stimulating work environment with varying work tasks which you greatly influence. The work environment is creative and collaborative and our flat organizational structure with strong international atmosphere promotes communication and sharing of ideas. We offer an environment where the business is important, but enjoyment and balance of life is encouraged and recognized. Thanks to our broad product portfolio and European presence we can offer interesting career opportunities.
Main responsibilities
Build a globally distributed low-latency system that collects massive amounts of user events online.
Write software for real-time analysis of events for our core business.
Be a member of highly competent team.
Write software with high quality.
Work in an environment that supports your individual growth.
Professional requirements
Minimum bachelor's degree in computer science or related field of study
4-8 years of experience in the Java language
Comfortable of running your software in Linux
Have an eye for quality and care about sound engineering practices such as automated testing.
You're familiar with designing and building distributed and scalable systems and enjoy seeing millions of users running your code.
You have good understanding of data structures and algorithms and understand how to apply them to design pragmatic solution.
Excellent written and verbal communication in English
It's beneficial if you:
Have good experience from high transactional systems like finance, gaming betting or similar.
Have experience from web application development, including all of the HTTP, web browser and JavaScript stack.
Have experience in cloud development; AWS/GCP.
Have experience in container orchestration tools like Kubernetes
Why work at Tradedoubler?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology, and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Tradedoubler AB:
Tradedoubler is a global partner marketing network that has been facilitating connections between result-driven brands and publishers worldwide for more than 25 years. We operate in 90+ markets across the globe and house over 2,000 brands and 180,000 publishers in our network. Our awesome teams are located across our 15 offices in Europe and Australia.In addition to Tradedoubler's core Partner Marketing business, we offer digital marketing solutions across the entire customer journey, including App marketing (Appiness), influencer marketing (Metapic), lead generation campaigns (Leadslab), & SaaS solutions (Grow by Tradedoubler).Tradedoubler was founded in 1999 in Stockholm, Sweden by Martin Lorentzon & Felix Hägnö, and has been listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange since 2005. One of our strong beliefs at Tradedoubler is that our success stems from adhering to our core values: Make it Happen, Stay Curious, & Achieve Together. Så ansöker du
