Senior Java Developer
2024-05-23
Bokio is on a mission to make the world a better place for small businesses. We're now expanding our Fintech department in Stockholm with a position for a Senior Java developer to help us improve and develop our tech stack. The fintech department is responsible for the payment platform powering Bokio bank and card products.
You will be part of a small, cross-functional team that has full responsibility and accountability for everything from infrastructure, APIs, and back-office applications.
Our working environment
Our platform is based on Java SE 11 microservices running in Kubernetes on Google Cloud Platform. We're doing continuous delivery and use Docker and Docker Compose for test automation. There are no testers in the team, instead we rely heavily on our automated tests and deployment pipelines. We use Apache Kafka for event sourcing and have created our own custom microservice framework (Jetty, Google Guice, JAX-RS, Kafka, etc.) to make it easy to develop and maintain our services. All our servers are running on Linux and our desktop environment is also Linux or macOS. All code and configurations are kept under source control in GitHub.
Preferred qualifications
Deep understanding of cloud infrastructure and tooling
Have 8+ years experience of Java development
Work experience with microservices tech stack
Practical knowledge of Docker, Docker-compose and Kubernetes
Used to developing, deploying, running and debugging software in Linux/macOS environments using the command line
Have curiosity and a highly collaborative approach to work, you are empathic and really care about how we affect the users
Have worked in customer-critical applications where security was important
You are a great communicator and excellent with spoken and written English
About the job
An opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable colleagues
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world
Flexible working hours and freedom to work from home from time to time
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm
Wellness grant, pension and other benefits
About Bokio
Bokio makes it super easy for everyone to run a business through automation of financial services, accounting, payments and taxes. We make sure our users understand their finances and have the right tools to make the best decisions for their businesses.
You are welcome at Bokio for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace! We are creating a culture at Bokio where empathy, diversity, respect and courage are front and center. Get a glimpse of Life at Bokio here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LpLIQ0OPu8
