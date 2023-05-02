Senior Java Developer
Telenor Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telenor Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are
At Telenor, we're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. You are part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
Now we are searching for you with a passion to build high quality applications to join our development tribe as a Senior Java Developer
What you'll do
As a Senior java developer you will embark on a digitization journey as one of the key players in one of our fast-moving squads within the Consumer IT Tribe - setting the foundation for our new development organization. Working with some of the best build tools and modern technologies, your task is to support the squad's delivery. You will be creating the API:s and microservices that will be at the heart of things in the digitization of our customer journey. We also want to encourage our developers to participate in activities such as pair-programming, mob-programming, and being open to code-reviewing to create code of the highest quality.
You will join an agile squad of about six developers working with DevOps, taking an end-to-end responsibility of the health and well-being of your micro-services, both when building new features and in production. Each squad also has a Scrum Master, a Product Owner and a Solution Architect, and you will therefore have great technical support while also having freedom to influence the work. You will also be coaching new developers and influencing how the development in the Tribe should be performed.
Who are you
You are a Java Developer with several years of experience and have a relevant post-secondary education. We believe that you're interested in refactoring and clean code, and that you're good at communication and sharing your knowledge with your colleagues. As we are building a new in-house development organization, it's also important that you want to actively take part in forming Telenor as a software development company.
Your technical experience includes Java, Spring Boot, relational databases, Git, Scrum and Maven. You have hands on experience working with DevOps and CI/CD (Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins), Oracle, TDD and experience building integration projects in API:s. If you have EKS experience that is a plus.
Nice if you have
* Experience from the telecommunications sector.
* A People-oriented mindset, with the ability to drive continues improvements in your squad.
* You are a fearless problem solver.
* You care about learning new things and improving upon existing challenges.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you'll be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you'll get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, leave/pick up the kids from school? This is not a problem as long as your squad is happy and your work gets done.
* A generous health and benefit package with wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, employee discounts, regular health checks, occupational pension and much more.
* The possibility to continuously deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence you would like to expand on.
Come join us now
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Naresh Vunnam, naresh.vunnam@telenor.se
. Please do not send your CV via email as these will not be evaluated.
Location: Stockholm
Please apply today as we are evaluating and interviewing candidates continuously.
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "J116454". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telenor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556421-0309) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Telenor Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7724063