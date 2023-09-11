Senior IT specialist, Huawei in Stockholm
2023-09-11
About the company
Established in 1987, Huawei stands as a prominent global leader in the provision of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and cutting-edge smart devices. With a workforce of 207,000 dedicated professionals, Huawei operate across over 170 countries and regions, extending our services to benefit in excess of three billion individuals worldwide. Huaweis unwavering dedication revolves around enabling the digital transformation of every individual, household, and institution, with the aim of creating a seamlessly connected and intelligently empowered global community.
We are now looking for a senior IT specialist which has 5-10 years of related area working experience to deliver excellent results at Huawei's R&D Center in Kista, Stockholm. We are offering a challenging, multi-national IT environment where the IT infrastructure and software is managed, manufactured and developed in-house. You will be working as a part of Huawei's Europe R&D IT group with possibilities to travel and support Huawei sites in other countries.
Key responsibilities
Responsible for R&D office IT requirement management, IT planning, and IT operation, deliver high-quality, high-efficiency but also secure and with local compliant IT solutions and IT services, to enable success R&D innovation.
Responsible for the IT infrastructure operation and management for different sites, IT infrastructure capabilities. complete IT infrastructure project delivery and daily maintenance tasks, and ensure timely, high-quality, and low-cost project delivery result.
Be responsible for improving IT infrastructure availability, ensure high availability of IT infrastructure including IT server rooms, network architecture, etc.
Be responsible for the implementation, deployment, and continuous optimization of IT solution and service in each local office, ensure successfully projects implementation come from HQ in each local office.
Responsible for IT services management, such as Incident Management, Change Management, Problem Management.
Manage the day-to-day operations of IT service, provide helpdesk support along with other team members, including but not limited to the following scopes:
• User desktop/laptop, scanner, printer support, helps resolving problematic events.
• Desktop/laptop provision, prepare corporate standard OS/Software/Application and security settings before distributing to end users.
• User training on IT platforms/OA/Application/Services.
Maintain good communication channel between business department and IT department, having deep understanding of R&D working scenarios/R&D tools, and provide the right and efficiency IT infrastructure and IT solution.
Manage the IT inventory; working with procurement team and follow procurement policy to place IT equipment/devices orders.
Responsible for regional/office network implementation and maintenance, including WAN/LAN solution design, network equipment configurations and deployment, network system troubleshooting and health checking.
Responsible for IT infrastructure construction and maintenance, including IT server room, structure cabling system, UPS, etc.
Your qualifications
• Fluency in English
• Optimistic, proactive, team player.
• Deep understanding of TCP/IP protocols and fundamentals of networking equivalent to 2023-09-05 Huawei Confidential CCNP/HCIP level. Familiar with LAN technologies (Routing and Switching). Familiar with WAN technologies, knows corporate-level network architecture, deep understanding of MPLS, BGP, OSPF and other TCP/IP protocols. Familiar with Huawei routers is preferred.
• Strong understanding of IT service management processes, such as ITIL Incident Management, Change Management, Problem Management
• Strong project management skills with experience on multi-countries and cross departments project implementation and management.
• Familiar with Windows Server, AD, DHCP, and familiar with Linux such as Ubuntu, CentOS, etc.
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
