Senior IT Security Architect

Senior Security Architect (principal) - Enterprise IT Security
We, at Enterprise IT Security, are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Business Areas (BAs), Truck Divisions (TDs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, manufacturing and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction and have global responsibility.
With Enterprise IT Security you will be part of Group Digital & IT (Group Function). A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead.
Your main activities and responsibilities
As Security Architect, you will lead and coordinate architectural work across the different teams and deliveries. You will have a critical role to set the requirements for the security architecture in the Volvo Group.
You will define and develop the strategic and tactical direction of our security architecture. As part of a global organization, you will actively cooperate with various stakeholders with ease in a multi-cultural environment where you aim to support the organization with security advisory.
You will be involved in representing Enterprise IT Security in projects and support adherence to existing security policies and standards. Also, you will perform trainings and communication activates.
Your background:
We are expecting you to have a broad understanding and experience of the IT Security area. You have a good understanding of the IT security challenges in the current and future state of large enterprises such as Volvo Group to prepare the organization with the right processes, skills, relationships, and capabilities against growing IT security risks. Your ability to establish and maintain good relations with your internal and external stakeholders will be essential to succeed in this role.
You have:
Skills and competence to coach and lead team members
Critical thinking
Management skills to influence change.
Excellent communication, presentation and organization skills.
Hard skills and knowledge:
Proven knowledge of one or more well-known cyber-security frameworks (like ISF, NIST, SCF, ISO 27x, OWASP, etc.).
Security certification such as CISSP, SABSA or similar.
Minimum Education and Experience:
Bachelor or master's degree in information technology, Information Systems, Engineering, a related field or equivalent work experience.
10+ years experience in IT Operations, Security & Development.
We are looking forward to seeing your application!
Hiring manager - Bartosz Celmer, Head of IT Security Advisory and Services
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 73 9025071
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Application screening will start immediately; we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
