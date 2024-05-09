R-40202 Main Component replacement Supervisor
2024-05-09
Siemens Gamesa is part of Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology with a rich legacy of innovation spanning over 150 years. Together, we are committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As a leading player in the wind industry and manufacturer of wind turbines, we are passionate about driving the energy transition and providing innovative solutions that meet the growing energy demand of the global community. At Siemens Gamesa, we are constantly seeking talented individuals to join our team and support our focus on energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Gamesa: Working with us.
How to contribute to our vision
We are now recruiting main component replacement Supervisor to our new main component replacement teams in Sweden.
You will be working on a 14/14 rotation.
We are looking for you who want a stimulating and varied job, where you will be responsible for primarily main component replacements but also to some extent service and maintenance of wind turbines at our customers' wind farms across the Nordic countries.
A great part of the job is ensuring that on-site work is always carried out with safety as the highest priority. For electrical work, we work according to the Swedish electrical standard (SS-EN 50110-1).
As a main component replacement Supervisor, you will play a pivotal role within a dedicated team performing both mechanical, electrical & lifting tasks during main component exchanges as well as troubleshooting, maintenance, and inspections on customers wind farms.
Some of your key tasks will include, but not be limited to:
Strong leadership skills to manage team of technicians and support their development, influence, and guide team.
Main component exchanges to include but not limited to Gearbox, Main Bearing, Generators & Blades.
Supervising and active onsite in Lifting operations.
Mechanical Safe system of work planning.
Electrical/Mechanical scheduled and unscheduled maintenance activities on varied wind turbines.
Coordinate and accomplish defined service operations and/or resolve product issues on customers equipment.
Assisting in the completion of contractual extra scopes of work
Support of service operations when not carrying out major component replacements.
Ensure compliance with Siemens Gamesa standards in relation to HSE, Quality and Service delivery
Supervising the SGRE team members, 3rd party technicians, contractors, and sub-contractors for various required scope delivery.
What you need to make a difference
A passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. You can communicate clearly both in Swedish and English. We also see that you have:
Experience within the wind Industry, but training could be provided for the right candidate.
Experience with main component exchanges, but training could be provided for the right candidate.
Leadership skills
Appointed Person for Lifting Operation Qualification desirable but training to be provided for the right candidate.
Hydraulic, electrical, and/or mechanical experience
A self-motivated individual with ability to work well under pressure & tight deadlines.
Experience working with MS Office applications.
A flexible and enthusiastic approach to the role -working away from home and unsociable hours when required.
Capable of effectively managing simultaneous assignments and enjoy working with diverse teams.
Ability to solve problems.
In return of your commitment we offer you...
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization. Siemens Gamesa offers a wide variety of benefits such as flexible working hours as well as home-office possibility for many colleagues, employer-funded pension, attractive remuneration package and local benefits such as subsided lunch, employee discounts and much more.
Empowering our people https://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future?https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face.
