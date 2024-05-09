R-39096 Service Project Procurement Buyer
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2024-05-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Hofors
, Motala
, Vimmerby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Siemens Gamesa is part of Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology with a rich legacy of innovation spanning over 150 years. Together, we are committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As a leading player in the wind industry and manufacturer of wind turbines, we are passionate about driving the energy transition and providing innovative solutions that meet the growing energy demand of the global community. At Siemens Gamesa, we are constantly seeking talented individuals to join our team and support our focus on energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Gamesa: Working with us.
We are looking for a Buyer to join our Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Service NEME Project Procurement organization developing sourcing strategies for subcontracted services (e.g. cranes, preventive & corrective maintenance, blade repair, large correctives, oil changes, etc...) for the projects located in Sweden.
How to contribute to our vision
As a part of our team, you will be offering support in:
• Lead the outsourcing of services for the windfarms in the assigned countries on behalf of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Service Business Unit.
• Collaborate with the Regional Service Operations on the definition and implementation of the commodity strategy.
• Support the commodity manager on the strategy setup using the feedback from regional cross functions and markets.
• Implement Commodity strategies to ensure long-term, cost-efficient supply of service.
• Monitor the markets to create a basis for deciding the optimum sourcing strategy and cooperation with the best suppliers including supplier qualification and development.
• Provide purchasing assistance to support/design cost reduction activities with cross-function. Implement and report savings according to company targets.
• Comply with the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Procurement Policy and procedures in terms of reporting, issuance of documents and usage of the company IT tools.
• Prepare and conduct tenders with global & regional negotiations for medium to high Purchasing Volumes to obtain highest feasible savings.
• Lead awarding processes and issuance of contracts.
• Plan, monitor and report on relevant KPI to contribute to the success of the business and make results transparent.
• Drive supplier claims
• Implements Commodity strategies to ensure long-term, cost-efficient supply of materials.
• Contributes to implementation and ensure usage of globally defined methods, processes and systems to ensure high process efficiency and process compliance (e.g. compliant Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) process, Procurement guidelines, IT systems).
• Prepares and conducts negotiations to obtain highest feasible savings.
• Generates documents and implements savings to contribute to the success of the business and make results transparent.
• Executes Supplier Management processes (e.g. qualification, selection, evaluation, development, classification).
• Ensures a close cooperation with Internal Customers (requisitioners) to ensure customer care and early involvement.
• Provides supplier information to the project and conducts project-specific supplier evaluations (project evaluations).
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. We are also looking for...
• The successful candidate will have a university degree in engineering, economics, business administration or equivalent and several years of experience in Procurement activities or wind market.
• Fluent in English language.
• Strong verbal and written communication skills.
• Ability to work as part of a team and as an individual.
• Understanding of Microsoft Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint.
• Understanding of Cloud Storage (SharePoint, One Drive).
• Usage of Ariba platform will be a plus.
• It is required to speak and understand Swedish / Finnish languages
In return of your commitment we offer you...
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization. Siemens Gamesa offers a wide variety of benefits such as flexible working hours as well as home-office possibility for many colleagues, employer-funded pension, attractive remuneration package (fixed/variable) and local benefits such employee discounts and much more.
Empowering our people https://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future?https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB
(org.nr 559078-8666)
Evenemangsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8669961