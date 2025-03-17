Senior iOS Software Engineer
2025-03-17
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empowers clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the role
We are looking for a Senior iOS Software Engineer to join our medical product engineering team and contribute to the development of innovative solutions for ADHD assessment. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining our iOS applications, ensuring they are scalable, maintainable, and compliant with medical standards and industry regulations. You will work closely with designers, backend developers, testers and product owners throughout the entire development process-from architecture and coding to testing and deployment-while leveraging cutting-edge technology in a regulated industry.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain iOS applications for ADHD assessment solutions.
Make architectural decisions to ensure scalability and maintainability.
Integrate with backend systems and third-party libraries.
Manage the entire development process, from coding to App Store release.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in the medical technology sector.
Collaborate closely with product owners and developers to streamline workflows.
Analyze performance data and user feedback to optimize application functionality.
Who are you?
You are a curious problem solver with a can-do attitude and a genuine passion for software development and the tech industry. You have extensive experience in iOS development and deep expertise in creating seamless user experiences. With a structured and analytical mindset, you take strong ownership of your work and thrive on delivering high-quality solutions.
Key qualifications include:
Bachelor's s degree in computer science or related field
Experience in reactive programming frameworks (e.g. Combine, RxSwift or similar)
A deep understanding of Swift and iOS frameworks, along with best practices for architecture (MVVM, modularization).
Experience publishing and maintaining apps in the App Store.
Strong knowledge of API integrations (GraphQL/REST).
Fluent in English
Experience with React Native or Flutter, preferably React Native, is meritorious. Previous work in regulated industries such as medtech or fintech is also valuable. Additionally, experience with ARKit (a specific API for iOS) or VisionKit is beneficial, as is familiarity with CI/CD automation and writing unit and UI tests.
What can Qbtech offer you? At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company. Ersättning
