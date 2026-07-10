Senior HIL Development Engineer - Automotive Embedded Systems
Integro Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced HIL Development Engineer with strong hands-on expertise in Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) architecture, development, modelling, integration, and system-level debugging.
This role is focused on developing and maintaining advanced HIL environments used for vehicle system validation. We are looking for engineers who have experience building and improving HIL test systems – not only executing tests. The ideal candidate has a strong background in real-time simulation, ECU integration, automotive communication, and troubleshooting complex embedded systems.
You will work closely with development, verification, and integration teams to secure robust test environments and support the validation of future vehicle technologies.
Key Responsibilities
HIL Development & Integration (Mandatory)
Design, develop, commission, and maintain HIL test rigs and environments.
Integrate ECUs, I/O systems, communication interfaces, sensors, and actuators into HIL platforms.
Configure and set up HIL systems using platforms such as:
dSPACE
Vector
ETAS
National Instruments (NI)
Speedgoat
Develop real-time test environments for vehicle subsystems and complete vehicle validation.
Define and optimize HIL architecture, signal flow, and interface management.
Support continuous improvement of HIL setups and validation processes.
HIL Modelling & Real-Time Simulation
Develop MATLAB/Simulink models for:
Vehicle systems
Plant models
Environment simulation
Control systems
Optimize models for real-time execution and HIL deployment.
Perform model validation, calibration, and debugging in real-time environments.
Work with simulation tools such as:
ASM
CarMaker
VTD
PreScan
Similar simulation platforms
Experience within vehicle dynamics modelling is highly beneficial, including understanding of:
Longitudinal dynamics
Lateral dynamics
Powertrain behavior
Automotive Communication & Diagnostics
Develop, configure, and troubleshoot automotive communication networks.
Work hands-on with:
CAN
CAN FD
LIN
FlexRay
Automotive Ethernet
Configure and debug communication databases and network setups.
Use tools such as:
CANoe
CANalyzer
ControlDesk
INCA
Similar diagnostic tools
Perform root-cause analysis of ECU, communication, and system-level issues.
HIL Operations, Maintenance & Troubleshooting
Operate and monitor HIL benches on a daily basis.
Manage software flashing, configuration management, and release deployment.
Troubleshoot:
Hardware issues
Software issues
Simulation model problems
Communication-related failures
Monitor test environment stability and resolve technical issues.
Collaborate with development, validation, and integration teams to ensure system readiness.
ADAS & Sensor Knowledge (Meritorious)
Experience or knowledge within ADAS systems is considered an advantage.
Examples of relevant areas:
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Pilot Assist functions
Knowledge of sensor technologies is beneficial:
Radar
Camera systems
LiDAR
Ultrasonic sensors
GNSS
IMU
Experience with ADAS scenario generation and sensor simulation is highly valued.
System-Level Debugging & Technical Leadership
Perform end-to-end debugging across:
ECUs
Communication networks
Simulation models
HIL environments
Support definition and improvement of HIL architectures and validation strategies.
Drive technical discussions with engineering teams and stakeholders.
Mentor colleagues and contribute with technical guidance.
Take ownership of complex technical challenges and drive solutions forward.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, Mechatronics, Computer Science, or equivalent.
Several years of hands-on experience in automotive HIL development and integration.
Strong experience building and developing HIL environments.
Proven experience with MATLAB/Simulink modelling and real-time simulation.
Experience integrating ECUs and communication networks in HIL environments.
Strong understanding of automotive embedded systems and vehicle validation.
Experience with automotive communication protocols and diagnostics.
Experience with HIL platforms such as dSPACE, Vector, ETAS, NI, or Speedgoat.
Strong debugging and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and drive technical activities.
Preferred Skills
Experience within ADAS systems and sensor technologies.
Experience with test automation and CI/CD environments.
Knowledge of vehicle dynamics modelling.
Experience from large automotive development projects.
Personal Profile
We are looking for someone who is:
A hands-on engineer with strong technical ownership.
Experienced in solving complex system-level problems.
Analytical, structured, and quality-focused.
Comfortable working cross-functionally with different engineering teams.
Able to take initiative and drive technical improvements.
Passionate about embedded systems, simulation, and future vehicle technologies.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start date: As agreed
Swedish Driving license B is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior HIL Development Enginee". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9999752