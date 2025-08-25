Senior GIS Analyst/Cartographer
2025-08-25
Join Nordregio - A Leading Nordic Research Institute
Nordregio is currently seeking a Senior GIS Analysts/Cartographer to join our team. The positions offer an opportunity to contribute to impactful data-driven research and analysis on key topics in regional development and planning. For these positions, we are particularly interested in candidates who combine strong GIS & analysis expertise with interest in regional development and planning and/or regional digitalisation.
Main responsibilities
Lead projects and collaborate with researchers on multidisciplinary projects across the Nordic Region, Baltic Sea Region, EU, and beyond.
Collect, harmonize and analyse statistical and spatial data covering themes related to regional development in the Nordics at various geographical scales using both statistical and GIS methods.
Conduct spatial and network analyses using GIS tools, primarily ArcGIS Pro, to derive insights from geographic data.
Create clear and impactful maps, graphs, and visualizations; document methodologies; and present findings through reports and presentations.
Engage in tendering and dissemination activities.
Requirements
The position as Senior GIS Analyst/Cartographer require a doctoral degree or a master's degree with at least five years of relevant experience in research and practice (master's degree), or two years of relevant experience after acquiring a PhD. The degree should be in one of the following fields: a degree in geoscience, urban and regional planning, human geography, social sciences, or other relevant disciplines.
Experience in statistical and spatial data collection, analysis and visualization with GIS software, (e.g. ArcGIS Pro, QGIS or other), web-mapping solutions (e.g. ArcGIS Online or similar).
Experience working with micro data would be a plus.
Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python, R or other) is desirable.
Highly motivated and capable of working independently, while also thriving in a collaborative research setting.
Strong communication skills with the ability to network and work effectively with various stakeholders and partner organizations.
Professional fluency in English and Nordic language is essential.
What we offer
The position starts as soon as possible - or subject to agreement. Nordregio offers contracts with a maximum length of four years. Subject to further agreement, the contract can be extended for up to four additional years. If you are currently employed by the State in a Nordic country, you are entitled to a leave of absence from your present position for the duration of your employment at Nordregio according to the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansatte". Candidates relocating from another Nordic country to Sweden are offered a relocation package as well as a monthly salary addition. For our employees to perform at a high level, we support, in various ways, the employee's own responsibility and initiative to find a balance between work and private life. Examples of support include generous health benefits, remote work according to individual agreements, opportunities for peer-to-peer learning, and encouraging social gatherings.
Why Nordregio?
Nordregio is an international research centre for regional development and planning. We conduct solution-oriented and applied research, addressing current issues from both an academic perspective and from the viewpoint of policymakers and practitioners. Nordregio participates in European, Nordic and national research programs and carries out commissioned projects for different levels of government. We conduct case-studies in different regions, perform territorial analyses on a transnational and pan-European level, and undertake evaluations of various European and national programs.
We are a team of multidisciplinary, international people and our office is situated in attractive surroundings at Skeppsholmen in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. The institute was established in 1997 by the Nordic Council of Ministers and is built on 50 years of Nordic collaboration.
Working at Nordregio provides you with the opportunity to become part of a truly international research environment. We offer significant career development potential in terms of enhancing your international network of contacts in both policy and academic fields, as well as an extensive experience with project management. You will also have rich opportunities to collaborate with regional and municipal stakeholders in the Nordic countries.
Application
Application deadline: We look forward to your application, including CV and personal letter in English no later than September 15, 2025.
How to apply: Click on "ansök här" at the bottom of the page. When you are redirected to the "integritetspolicy" (privacy policy) page, check the box to accept it. On the next page regarding "offentlighetsregler" (publicity rules) click on "fortsätt" to proceed to your application.
We kindly request applicants to not submit their application via e-mail.
Contact:
Senior GIS Analyst/Cartographer Maria Bobrinskaya (maria.bobrinskaya@nordregio.org
or phone + 46 766166861)
Local union representative Sara Melander (sara.melander@nordregio.org
or phone +46 70-846 01 05)
For further information about Nordregio, see www.nordregio.org
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Holmamiralens Väg 10
111 86 STOCKHOLM
