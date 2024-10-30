Senior Fullstack Java Developer: Shape the Future of Technology
2024-10-30
Description
The client prioritizes a supportive and inclusive team culture that encourages professional development.
Many team members enjoy long tenures, advancing in their roles or exploring new opportunities within the organization. If you're seeking a dynamic work environment that values collaboration and personal growth, we invite you to apply!
Job description
As a Fullstack Java Developer, you will join an agile team where you will be empowered to take requirements from the initial review stage all the way to production-ready functionality. Your key responsibilities will include:
- Participating in code reviews and contributing to architectural planning to ensure high-quality code.
- Developing and implementing both frontend and backend solutions, primarily using Java, with a focus on scalability and performance.
- Working with CI/CD pipelines to facilitate seamless deployments.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to solve complex technical challenges.
- Engaging in continuous improvement processes to enhance system functionality and user experience
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates who are proficient in both backend and frontend development, with a primary focus on Java.
- Experience with .NET/C# as a bonus.
- Familiarity with databases such as MongoDB, Cosmos DB, and experience in UX/UI design.
- Knowledge of modern development tools and practices, including Kubernetes, Azure Cloud Services, and Angular.
- A solid understanding of agile methodologies and principles.
- Experience in direct client management and network programming (e.g., TCP/UDP).
- An appreciation for vehicle protocols such as CAN, CAN-FD, DoIP, and UDS.
- A passion for understanding user needs and improving the user journey.
- Excellent proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Terms
You have the opportunity to work up to 25% remotely. The position is an employment with Q, working on assignment for a client in Gothenburg. The employment period extends from November 29, 2024, to December 31, 2025. We are recruiting on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to submit your application!
