Senior Frontend Engineer to Intric
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to Make an Impact? Intric has an ambitious vision for the future. They're not just chasing growth; they're on a mission to make generative AI accessible, open, and secure for everyone. As they continue to expand, they are seeking a talented and resourceful Senior Frontend Engineer to join their dynamic, fast-growing team.
OM TJÄNSTEN
At Intric, they are revolutionizing the future of generative AI by simplifying the creation and deployment of AI-powered tools-making them accessible, open, and secure for everyone. Their cutting-edge platform is already a trusted resource within the Swedish public sector, and they're now poised for an exciting phase of rapid growth. Join them today and become a pivotal part of their transformative journey!
As a Senior Frontend Developer, you will be at the heart of their technical evolution. You'll develop and integrate key features that enhance the user experience, supporting their ever-growing user base.
Why Intric?
At Intric, you'll be joining a passionate team at the forefront of generative AI. You'll have the opportunity to work on impactful projects, continuously grow your skills, and collaborate in an environment that encourages innovation. Plus, you'll be part of something bigger - helping shape the future of AI in an easy, open, and secure way.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Senior Frontend Engineer, you'll be at the heart of scaling their platform, crafting an intuitive and lightning-fast user experience for their growing audience. This is an opportunity to make a real impact as they expand and evolve. You'll collaborate closely with engineers and business developers, working on exciting new features for both desktop and mobile, driving forward the innovation that defines their platform.
You'll also have the chance to shape the future of their application's architecture, ensuring top-notch performance, accessibility, and maintainability, all while boosting the developer experience within the team.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-5+ years of experience, ready to tackle challenges head-on with a tech stack that is always evolving
• A deep understanding of modern web technologies, including HTTP, HTML/DOM, JavaScript/TypeScript, and how they come together to deliver high-performing applications.
• Hands-on experience building and maintaining scalable web-based applications that can grow with user demand.
• Expertise in state management and caching, ideally with a framework like Svelte.
• A knack for writing efficient, maintainable, and performant code that scales.
• A degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent industry experience).
Their Tech Stack:
• Web-app: Node.js, TypeScript, HTML/CSS, Svelte/Kit, Tailwind, Melt UI
• Infrastructure: Docker, Git, Jira
To succeed in the role, we think you are:
• Solution-Oriented You are passionate about finding innovative solutions, but always with an eye toward pragmatism and practicality.
• Curious & Driven: You're always learning, asking questions, and eager to understand every piece of the puzzle you're working on.
• Team-First Attitude: You thrive in a team environment, sharing insights and fostering a culture of learning and innovation.
• Scalability Expert: You've successfully shipped and scaled web applications to meet the needs of rapidly growing user bases.
Join Intric and be part of a mission to redefine the future of AI. Let's build something extraordinary together.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes one test: a cognitive test. The test is a tool to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111350". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9245351