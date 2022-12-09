Senior Frontend Developer
Are you an experienced and crypto curious Frontend Developer with a strong passion for tech? Do you want to contribute to the cryptocurrency revolution? Then join Safello, Sweden's leading crypto brokerage on our exciting journey to transform the financial infrastructure!
The mission of your role
Safello is on a journey to transform the financial infrastructure for good. In an ambitious pursuit like this, we need ambitious talent to help us get there. As Senior Frontend Developer at Safello you will be a key player in our development team working on our website, web app and mobile app. With an innovative and self-starter approach you will write code, tests and monitor the performance on the application for desktops and phones.
You will report to the Head of Engineering and be based in Stockholm, our office is located centrally at WeWork.
About you
In order to succeed in the role you...
Are fluent in Javascript and have experience from frameworks such as node.js, React.js, React Native and you understand the complete development process
Have an eye for detail and love new and exciting technologies
Care for your colleagues and our users
As we are a crypto company, any experience or interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency infrastructures is highly appreciated.
What we offer
We offer flexibility, a competitive salary and great perks. Our office is located at WeWork centrally in Stockholm, but we are all flexible remote workers. Being part of Safello means being on a growth journey which offers great career opportunities and the possibility to influence the future of financial systems.
About Safello
Safello is Sweden's leading online cryptocurrency brokerage with the goal to make crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure way to buy, sell and store crypto in seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021.
To apply
Send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than 24th of December. The recruitment process is ongoing and we will review applications and conduct interviews continuously. Observe that the position may be filled before the last application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Safello Technology Development AB
(org.nr 556984-5265)
Malmskillnadsgatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7246883