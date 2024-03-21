Associate Factory Layout Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-03-21
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Associate Factory Layout Engineer to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
As part of a layout team, Factory Layout Engineer will develop and deliver operationally excellent factory designs created with an emphasis on cross-functional compatibility and technical modularity.
Key Responsibilities
Create, develop and maintain layout drawings in 2D/3D CAD environment
Conduct continuous multi-disciplinary alignments to ensure a great holistic factory design
Plan, prioritize and execute technical tasks within assigned frameworks in order to deliver drawings and layouts to highly demanding internal customers
Support stakeholders with layout options and solutions in a high-paced development process
Overall layout responsible for assigned areas/buildings, pushing the factory design to operational excellence following Northvolt blueprint philosophy
Requirements
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Engineering, preferably within Production Management/Logistics, Mechanical Engineering or similar
Excellent skills to ensure smooth and efficient communication with all stakeholders
Flexible, self-sufficient personality with great prioritization and planning abilities to handle a high tempo environment
Qualifications
Professional experience in factory layout/planning is a major plus
Comfortable working with 2D/3D CAD development tools
1-3 years of experience in manufacturing or production development
Experience with AutoCAD or similar drawing tools is required
Know-how in good PLM-practices is a plus
Experience of Revit, Navisworks or similar is highly qualifying
Personal success factors
Ambitious and highly efficient doer mentality
Excellent, flexible multi-tasker with love for both people and technology
Self-dependent personality with grit and a great sense of humour
Start date asap, Set salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715) Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8559124