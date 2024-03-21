Manager Mechanical Validation
2024-03-21
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a manager position. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Managing team of engineers and PhDs responsible of developing advanced lithium-ion battery cells for Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles and other application.
Provide direct supervision to professional individual contributors.
Lead/support the practical validation & analysis work with battery cell, especially for mechanical tests.
Support team members in practical work related to cell development and working structure, process.
Support, organize and direct team on project related validation activities.
Set relevant objectives and determines how to use resources to meet goals.
Review work to measure meeting of objectives.
Qualifications/education/experience
MSc or PhD degree within relevant field or comparable work experience.
More than 2 years experience from development and testing of secondary batteries, lithium-ion based technologies.
Experience of leading a high-profile team in an international environment.
Excellent communication skills as you will be in constant interaction with international customers and team members from both the technical and business development side.
Recognize and manage the risk of cell/battery development and production.
Experience from cell design and development of Lithium-ion cells is a must.
Specific skills
Strong organization skills and used to manage a range of activities simultaneously.
Working experience with OEM project which is dealing with mechanical testing.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Ability to work under high pressure with tight deadlines.
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
