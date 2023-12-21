Senior Environment Artist at The Outsiders | Funcom
2023-12-21
The creators of Metal: Hellsinger are looking for a Senior Environment Artist to help develop a brand-new (very awesome) game in Stockholm using UE5. We're a small team so you will enjoy diverse tasks within environment creation.
As a senior, you are expected to be able to create beautiful and optimized environments from start to finish in UE5, create 3d assets from blockout to fully textured, and provide feedback to other artists on how to improve their art.
We are looking for the following preferred qualities:
Strong knowledge of Unreal Engine
Solid knowledge of Maya, 3DS Max or Blender and Zbrush.
Solid knowledge of Substance Painter
Experience using Perforce or equivalent VCS.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Outstanding self-motivation and initiative.
In addition, ideally, you might also have:
5+ years of Environment Art Design within the video game industry.
Games industry experience with at least one game credit.
Experience with terrain generation and world building tools
We evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and recommend candidates to apply as soon as possible!
Please apply in English.
Why Us?
Our Stockholm Studio is a fun mix of The Outsiders and Funcom. We enjoy the benefits of being a small team with the stability and support of a larger organization. Our studio in Stockholm currently has roughly 60 employees (and 7 dogs) - working on everything from Metal: Hellsinger to Dune and beyond.
We are located in Södermalm, in the heart of the game dev scene in Stockholm surrounded by a cozy area with lots of sights, restaurants, and cafés.
We have a diverse, dynamic, inclusive, challenging, and engaging culture, with a basis of continued training and career development opportunities, and we encourage candidates from all walks of life to apply. Join us in a friendly environment of enthusiastic professionals willing to go the extra mile to deliver world-class games. Så ansöker du
