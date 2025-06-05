Senior Enterprise Architect Market Operations
AB Tetra Pak / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-06-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's business teams and functions to automate business processes, support product development, making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and our Customers. Global IM has approx. 900 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton, Texas in the USA and in Singapore. Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Tetra Pak and strengthens our commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere.
Do you have an interest to drive the Enterprise Architecture for Market Operations?
What you will do
As a Senior Enterprise Architect, for Market Operations, you will have responsibility to set and steer target state architecture for your domain and manage a team of Solution Architects working within your domain. You will actively collaborate with business and Global IM partners taking the lead role in establishing an architecture vision and roadmap that's aligned and integrated with Tetra Pak's Business & IT Strategy.
• Drive Business Innovation services and set priorities for exploration
• Ensure integration of business and technical roadmaps.
• Active collaboration with business and Global IM partners
• Provide and maintain vision of target state architecture to support business strategy and direction
• Ensure architecture principles and guidelines are up to date and available
• Proactively share industry trends and results of explorations with business and Global IM
• Lead and support Solution Architects
• Continuously work to identify & implement productivity improvements
Who you are
• Strong collaborator, establishes trust quickly
• Energetic, self-going, strong drive for results
• Good facilitation and communication
• Good understanding of business vision, strategy, and ecosystems
• Strong knowledge of architecture frameworks, concepts, and best practices
• Strategic planning capabilities
• Good IT industry knowledge
• Ability to understand current and/or competing vendors or future competitor's strategies and product roadmaps
• You have a university degree (MA, MBA or equivalent) in IT or similar and minimum 10 years' experience in technical architecture and design.
• Excellent English is a prerequisite.
This position will be based in Lund, Sweden.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneers spirit of innovation where our engineering genius drives visible result
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
There is a preferred candidate
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than 2025-06-16 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-16
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9375907