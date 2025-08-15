Senior Embryologist till Västerås IVF
2025-08-15
Om tjänsten
We are looking for a Senior Embryologist in Västerås, Sweden
Are you an experienced clinical embryologist looking for a meaningful next step in your career? Do you want to be part of a team where your skills are valued, your voice is heard, and your work truly makes a difference? If so, this could be the right opportunity for you.
We are a privately owned IVF clinic located in Västerås, Sweden. As one of the few remaining independent clinics in the country, we focus on providing high-quality and personalized fertility care. Our clinic performs around 100 treatments per year, with a strong emphasis on patient safety, clinical outcomes, and a calm, respectful environment for both patients and staff.
We are offering a senior embryologist the opportunity to step into a key role as the current senior embryologist is nearing retirement. You will be expected to take full responsibility and work independently, but you will also receive initial guidance during a smooth transition period to ensure you are well supported as you assume the position
Dina arbetsuppgifter i huvudsak
• Perform all clinical embryology and andrology duties following appropriate training and competency assessment.
• Participate in laboratory maintenance tasks and assist in validation within the laboratory.
• Assist in the management and maintenance of laboratory equipment.
• Oversee the procurement of laboratory products and services.
• Adhere to all standard operation procedures.
• Inform patients of treatment options, and treatment outcomes and discuss the implications.
• Meet laboratory key Performance Indexes for all critical laboratory tasks.
• Assist in the implementation of decisions regarding the embryology area.
Vem är du?
Qualifications and experiences:
• Life sciences degree
• PhD or Masters in reproductive science is preferred.
• At least 2 years of hands-on clinical embryology experience. Fully trained in ICSI (required).
Must be able to understand and follow regulations and guidelines issued by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen).
Applicants must have EU citizenship or a valid work permit for Sweden. You do not need to speak Swedish initially, but a willingness to learn is important.
Om verksamheten
This is an excellent opportunity to step into a central and influential role in a well-established clinic. You will work in a calm and modern lab environment designed for low patient volume and high-quality outcomes. We value collaboration, professionalism, and patient-focused care.
We offer competitive salary based on experience, wellness support, pension contributions, and ongoing professional development.
You will be encouraged to grow in your role, represent the clinic in international forums, and take an active part in shaping our laboratory for the future.
Interested?
If you are a senior embryologist looking for a new challenge where your expertise and commitment will be fully appreciated, we would be happy to hear from you.
Please send us your:
• CV
• A cover letter
• And relevant laboratory performance indicators.
To learn more about our company and culture, visit here : www.vasterasivf.se
We look forward to welcoming the right person to our team. Could it be you?
Finding the right person for the right place - that is our core competence.
We recruit competent staff for practically all industries, for both small and large companies, in both the private and public sectors. If you have been recruited by Uniflex, you know that the process is quality-assured. Our recruiters know your industry, which is why we take full responsibility for all steps, from job specification to follow-up. But most important of all is, of course, the result - that you are the right person in the right place.
We work with ongoing selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, please submit your application as soon as possible!
Uniflex is a registered recruitment and staffing company. We are authorized by Kompetensföretagen and have quality-assured processes and routines. Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556637-0341), http://www.uniflex.se Kontakt
Michaela Rundquist michaela.rundquist@uniflex.se 076-856 51 28 Jobbnummer
