Senior Embedded Software Engineer C/C++
2025-05-19
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company? If yes, take a look at this opportunity! We are looking for an Embedded Software Engineer with deep learning experience for our Deep Learning Platform Team in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will join our Deep Learning (DL) Platform Team working with key components in Axis DL offering with many interfaces both internally and externally. The team works with edge devices and inference part for DL. Additionally, a part of the team works with development of tools with the aim to enable efficient DL development.
What you'll do here as an Embedded Software Engineer?
The deliverables of the team are a crucial part of the Axis Product Platform and are used in all Axis video products.
The team has the following responsibilities:
* Evaluation of DL IPs and accelerators (HW, SW, Toolchains)
* Integration of DL IPs and accelerators
* ASIC validation for Axis developed chips
* Development of DL Runtime API and Service for application developers
* Development of tools for efficient DL development
* Optimization of the code
* Interfacing internal and external teams/customers
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are challenged by, and enjoy, driver and framework development, complex bug hunting, optimization and to truly enhance quality in the platforms and products we develop. As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the different agile working methodologies used in our teams. You are an energetic and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and an ability to work unsupervised.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar
* At least 3-5 years of experience with C/C++, embedded systems as well as Linux C API is needed
* A genuine interest in deep learning based solutions and value "hardware-close" programming
* Previous working experience with Edge DL based platforms and different DL frameworks is a plus
* Knowledge of Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins
The position is office-based and you will be located in Axis HQ in Lund, Sweden.
What Axis have to offer
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. This is why we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, breakfast every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
