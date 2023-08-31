Senior Embedded Software Engineer - Power Management
Göteborg
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
If you a have a true interest in software development and are passionate about quality this will be a job opportunity that fits you well. We are responsible for the power management, the electrical power availability for all electrical components, in all our trucks. We target development of an electrical system that can enable new customer features in the ongoing electrification. Key work and responsibilities will be:
Implementation in C, C++ and MatLab
Concept evaluation, finding ways to improve or solve issues
Test and Validation of your code, in trucks and rigs
You will be part of the Power Management team in Gothenburg, working in Scrum Team mixed with engineers in Bangalore.
How to succeed
A structured way of working and communication skills will be great assets in this position. You should be capable to work in the team in a positive way and also be able to take your own decisions when needed. You should be a fast learner and expect yourself to become a go-to person. We also expect you to have:
M.Sc. in computer science, electronics, mechatronics or similar
2-5 years of professional experience of SW development, preferably including C or C++
2-5 years of automotive electrical system development experience, or similar
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
We believe you have a structured way of working and a quality mindset. It is vital to be able to build good relations and collaborate with colleagues globally and therefore we believe that you would have excellent communication skills. We have world class trucks. Your curiosity and willingness to improve will be valuable to make them even better.
For further information please contact
Björn Lundstedt, Manager Power Management; phone +46 739026737. Bjorn.Lundstedt@volvo.com
