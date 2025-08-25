Senior Embedded Software Developer
SVAB is growing, and we are looking for an experienced Senior Embedded Software Developer to strengthen our dynamic team in Åsbro.
As a Senior Embedded Developer, you will join a dedicated group responsible for the entire development process - from concept and architecture to implementation, testing, and integration. Together, we design and enhance our tiltrotator and work tool control systems, ensuring reliable and high-performance integration with excavators' CAN-bus and other machine interfaces.
About the Role
In this position, you will work hands-on with embedded real-time software development at system level. Your work will include low-level programming in C on ARM and PIC platforms, hardware-near debugging, and performance optimization. You will take part in the full lifecycle, from architecture and implementation to verification and validation of safety-critical onboard control systems. A key part of the role is working with complex distributed systems involving multiple ECUs and MCUs communicating via CAN-bus and related protocols.
You will be deeply involved in solving technical challenges, ensuring robust design and high quality in everything from concept discussions to lab and field validation. To thrive in this role, you need to combine a problem solving mindset with strong technical ownership and a passion for engineering excellence.
Your Skills & Experience
Must-haves
Solid experience in embedded C development.
Understanding of complex control systems with multiple controllers.
Experience with software testing, hardware-level debugging, CAN diagnostics, and analysis of logged data.
Nice-to-haves
Knowledge of CAN-bus communication.
Hands-on experience with ARM and PIC processors.
Familiarity with CANopen and/or J1939.
Version control (e.g., Git or SVN).
Functional safety practices.
Python knowledge
Why Join SVAB?
At SVAB you will work with technically challenging projects at the forefront of operator-machine interaction. You will be part of a team that takes ownership of the full development cycle, where your input will directly influence architecture, design, and system-level decisions. We offer modern facilities, an agile work culture, and a supportive environment that values collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth.
About SVAB
SVAB is a Swedish tech company specialized in control systems, joysticks, and electrohydraulic solutions for the construction machinery sector. We are passionate about making operator experiences safer, simpler, and more profitable. Our development team of 20 people is driven by collaboration, creativity, and technical excellence.
Practical Information
Location: Åsbro, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time, permanent
Start Date: As soon as possible
Application Deadline: September 12, 2025
Interviews: Held continuously - apply early!
Do you have any questions about the position? Feel free to reach out!
Rikard Rådman R&D manager +46 73 558 60 53 rikard.radman@svab.se Ersättning
