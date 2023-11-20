Senior embedded developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-11-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Join the future of innovation: Senior embedded developers wanted!
Are you ready to transform your career into a dynamic journey filled with growth, challenges and unparalleled opportunities? Join us as a consultant and become part of our competent team.
At Randstad Technologies we value continuous learning, flexibility and creating impactful solutions. Our consultants work on long-term assignments at different companies within projects that align with their passions. Our focus is making sure that you get professional development in the direction of your goals. Randstad has a variety of assignments and currently we want to strengthen our team with experienced embedded developers. We have companies that we collaborate with mainly in Lund, Malmö and Helsingborg.
Do you have what it takes to become a great consultant? Your journey to professional excellence starts here - we look forward to your application!
Randstad technologies strives for diversity and welcomes all applicants. If you have any questions, please reach out to consultant manager Sally Hansen at sally.hansen@randstad.se
.
Responsibilities
Develop and implement embedded software solution in C, C++, or other relevant language
Optimize code for performance, memory usage and power consumption
Conduct thorough debugging and troubleshooting of embedded systems, identifying and resolving issues promptly
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for software design, implementation and testing
Implement strategies for improving the overall efficiency of embedded systems
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
And much more...
Qualifications
More than 5 years of experience working as a embedded developer
Great experience with C and/or C++
Great knowledge of Linux
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
Previous experience working as a consultant
Skills in Swedish
In this recruitment process we will attach great importance to who you are as a person. We value candidates who possess a sharp analytical mindset, capable of dissecting complex problems and crafting efficient solutions. For Randstad Technologies and the companies that we collaborate with it is important to stay at the forefront of technology, therefore we are looking for candidates who exhibit a genuine passion for continuous learning.
Furthermore, while individual brilliance is appreciated, effective collaboration is key. We believe in sharing knowledge and contributing to collective success. Clear communication is therefore also essential. Lastly, our ideal candidate is driven by results. Whether optimizing code for performance or delivering robust embedded solutions, a results-oriented mindset is fundamental to success in this role
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sally Hansen sally.hansen@randstad.se +46123456789 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8276216