Senior Electrical Power Engineer in Gothenburg
2023-09-20
A-hub's vision is to be the source and network of ambition. We aim to transform the industry and guide ambitious individuals faster, easier, and fairer toward their dream jobs through a more digital process that upholds the highest quality.
A-hub is now seeking senior Electrical Power Engineers for exciting consulting and recruitment assignments with our clients. Here, you'll have opportunities to thrive in both small and large organizations that take responsibility and turn visions into reality. We offer you the chance to become a part of A-hub's network with the Nordic region's leading technology specialists and an ever-changing, dynamic work environment with ample opportunities for technical and personal growth.
Responsibilities: As a senior electrical power engineer, you will play a pivotal role in our clients' organizations. Your primary responsibilities will include:
• Developing and optimizing electrical power systems and grids in accordance with the latest technical standards and requirements.
• Planning and conducting technical analyses, calculations, and simulations to ensure efficient and reliable electrical power supply.
• Collaborating with other technical teams and stakeholders to design and implement projects that promote energy efficiency and sustainability.
• Monitoring and evaluating the performance of electrical power facilities and systems, and suggesting actions to enhance operation and maintenance.
• Participating in the technical training and development of junior engineers within the company.
To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications:
• A degree in electrical power engineering or a related field.
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in the electrical power industry, including project management experience.
• In-depth knowledge of electrical power systems, distribution, and transmission.
• Experience with electrical power simulation tools and software.
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team.
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
We Offer:
• A stimulating and challenging work environment where you can grow and advance in your career.
• The opportunity to be part of exciting projects contributing to sustainability and the future of energy solutions.
• Competitive salary and benefits, as well as opportunities for professional development.
We look forward to welcoming you to our team and working together to shape a better and more sustainable future for electrical power in Gothenburg.
