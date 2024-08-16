Senior Electrical Engineer
2024-08-16
We have an exciting opportunity for an Electrical Engineer to join Suir Engineering. This position will be based on a Data Centre project in Vasteras, Sweden.
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
We recognise that continued business success depends on our commitment to and development of our people. We are determined to create a diverse and equal workforce and to ensure our company appeals to the best and brightest people. We wish for all employees to realise their full potential and have the opportunity to grow and develop during their career with Suir. We are also working continuously to promote a culture of positive wellbeing through our wellbeing programmes and supports to employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Programme and the Lighthouse Club.
What will I be doing?
• Development and review of schematic drawings and single line diagrams
• Complying with specific project safety requirements
• Specification, selection and procurement of the range of equipment
• Preparation and interpretation of technical specifications and enquiry documentation
• Assist with the preparation of technical and contract documentation for issue.
• Monitor progress against the program and issue progress reports.
• Prepare method statements and risk assessments.
• Carry out document control, recording and transmitting information.
• Liaising and co-ordinating with clients, other members of the design team and contractors on technical issues.
• Managing all technical queries on site and assist project team in all site electrical engineering issues to include: the management, the planning, the testing and commissioning and the handover of all project systems.
• Prepare programs using MS project.
• Plan, schedule, conduct, and coordinate program of assigned engineering work and projects.
• Assemble bid, approval, and construction issue drawing packages.
• Evaluate the effectiveness of the design and change if necessary.
• Estimate cost, reliability, and safety factors.
• Use computers extensively to produce and analyse designs.
• Supervise technicians and other engineers during development phase.
• Any other reasonable and relevant duties as requested by your manager, necessary to meet the ongoing needs of the company.
Is this role for me?
Suitable Candidates must have a third level degree in Electrical Engineering with 3+ years' experience working as an Electrical Engineer.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills.
• Experience working in the power and renewables sector
• Ability to prioritise workload according to deadlines together with a high attention to detail.
• Ability to influence colleagues at all levels.
• Enjoy working as part of a high performing team.
Our way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
• Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
• Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
• We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
• Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
• We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
Suir Engineering are an equal opportunities employer, we value our greatest asset .... our People Så ansöker du
