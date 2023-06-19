Senior Director & Chief Medical Officer
Oracle Svenska AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Svenska AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As the Senior Director & Chief Medical Officer you will cultivate and maintain clinical relationships within client base and overall health care industry.
You will facilitate clinical discussions with clients around alignment and adoption of technology. Articulate clinical adoption benefits to clients and advise on best practices as well as support reference advocacy activity at client sites
Basic Qualifications:
At least 8 years of total combined related work experience and completed higher education including: At least 1 year of client relationship management, healthcare information technology (HCIT) consulting and/or other client-facing work experience.
At least 7 years of additional work experience directly related to the duties of the job and/or completed higher education.
Doctorate in Medicine or Osteopathic Medicine.
Must be willing to travel up to 75% as needed.
Licensed/current Physician - completion of residency Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-29
E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Oracle Svenska AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7894733