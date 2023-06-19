Verification Engineer SIL
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
We are looking for a highly motivated engineer who wants to join our SIL development team and develop the test environment, framework, simulation models and pipelines for our SIL environment.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-07-15. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
You will be part of an agile team who develops and maintain the SIL environment and simulation models;
You will work in close cooperation with the function developers and stakeholder to understand what the customer needs;
The toolchain mainly consists of dSPACE tools (ControlDesk, AutomationDesk, VEOS, ASM) as well as Jenkins, python and Matlab/Simulink;
Depending on your interest you can either build a broad competence in the SIL domain or deepdive into a technical area, it is up to you.
Qualifications
Qualifications:
Experienced in model-based development & verification process;
Experienced in C / C++ / Python programming;
Very good knowledge of HIL or SIL test environment development;
Previous exposure to dSPACE tool chain;
Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics or Physics)
Merits:
Knowledge of Matlab/Simulink/Stateflow;
Experience with dSPACE ASM;
Vehicle dynamics knowledge;
Experience from working with simulations of mechatronic/pneumatic systems;
Drivers license C / CE.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201440373". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sabina Toderici sabina.toderici@randstad.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7894736