Senior Director Finance
2023-12-12
Description of job
As Senior Director Finance Region Europe North (REN) you are custodian of the finances for all the business operations in REN i.e. you lead and oversee financial planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting for the RBUs
Managing and developing the REN Finance Team to ensure continuous strong cooperation and motivation and maintain excellence in financial management
You manage and drive the financial performance of the business unit to provide revenue, and cash enhancement to create value
You manage all financial statutory requirements, such as US GAAP accounting, statutory reporting, tax/fiscal, import and export regulations
Ensuring compliance with all internal and external regulations by a robust internal controls system including but not limited to SOX is a main responsibility
You collaborate closely with the business by providing fact-based data-driven insights and analysis to steer strategic decision making
Qualifications for job
Proven track record in building high performance teams and leading transformation programs is as important as strong strategic and problem solving skills
You possess a Master's degree in Finance, Business Administration, Management, or related field
You have a minimum of ten years business experience, with a minimum of five 5 years experience in a senior management position in a relevant financial field
Business management and strong communication skills across all levels in the company are your strengths
You are passionate about state-of-the-art technology and you will lead digitalization in finance
You are fluent in English, Swedish is a plus
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linde Gas AB
