Job Description
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 300 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
We are looking for a talented and experienced Senior DevOps Engineer for our Radar Perception Division full of ambitious and highly competent developers at our site in Gothenburg.
In this role you will be working on the DevOps environment used for ADAS algorithm development. As part of a small but high-impact team you will work with cutting edge CI/CD tools to ensure fast and efficient automatic test loops. You will construct and maintain custom automatic jobs for various ADAS testing purposes, such as performance KPI generation, regression testing, but also traditional tests such as unit testing, static code analysis, various builds and deployments.
Area of responsibility:
As part of a scrum team, own and execute the automatic testing of ADAS algorithms
Build and maintain the infrastructure - Kubernetes, Docker, static build machines, servers etc.
Configure, maintain and troubleshoot automatic jobs configuration
Via automation - secure core releases and engineering drops of our software products to our stakeholders, SIL, HIL and also test or demo vehicles
Evolve our CI/CD environment to be more modularized, container- and cloud-based to improve overall efficiency
Construct new custom automatic jobs to support our data driven algorithm development
Required education
University degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent qualification
Required experience
Minimum 5 years of experience in CI/CD/DevOps development
Solid experience working with common CI/CD/DevOps tools, e.g., Kubernetes, Docker, JFrog, git and Jenkins, Windriver Studios or similar
Experience in defining and setting up CI/CD/DevOps environments and automatic jobs
Solid experience in C/C++, Python,
Excellent communication, team work & social skills, goal-oriented and structured way of working
Strong problem solving skills and ability to learn
Fluent in English written and verbally
Meritorious experience
Experience working in ADAS projects, preferably in perception or feature function development
Experience in testing and verification of ADAS features and/or functions
Previous Start of Production (SOP) experience of automotive OEM projects
Experience in automotive standards, e.g., A-Spice and ISO26262
Meritorious tools experience
Grafana
AWS/Azure
Terraform
ELK
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
