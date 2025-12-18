Senior Developer - Traton Group R&d
2025-12-18
Role Summary
In this role, you will work in an environment where collaboration and a deep understanding of user needs guide every decision. By working closely with colleagues, customers, and stakeholders across the TRATON ecosystem, you help create solutions that are technically strong and genuinely meaningful for the people who rely on them. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - shape how we work and grow together.
We are now seeking a Senior Developer to design, build, and optimize secure, scalable, high-performing software solutions supporting critical automotive and connected vehicle systems.
Job Responsibilities
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, build, and refine modern software services. By engaging with users and stakeholders, you translate real needs into effective technical solutions. You help shape our evolving scope, apply strong architectural thinking, and integrate APIs across vehicle, cloud, and enterprise systems.
You mentor others, support continuous improvement, and work iteratively - allowing ideas to evolve, even if it means leaving some behind. Facilitate teamwork through coaching and clear communication, helping teams reach high performance.
Who You Are
You believe that understanding users is essential to building the right solutions, and you thrive when collaborating with others to solve complex problems. You adapt easily to change and work iteratively, allowing ideas to evolve - even if it means leaving some behind for better ones. Clear communication helps you create alignment within the team, and your curiosity and modern development mindset drive continuous learning and improvement.
You have 10+ years of experience working across diverse software projects, giving you a solid foundation in modern development practices and architectural thinking. You are proficient in several programming languages, such as Python, Java, Kotlin, and TypeScript, and you're comfortable building services with frameworks like Ktor. You bring experience with event-driven architectures, API integration, Git, and relevant toolchains such as Polarion. Familiarity with LSP, requirements, and test management.
If you also have experience in automotive embedded development or an understanding of vehicle software architecture and connectivity, it is a merit.
TRATON Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Erica Åström Szorath, Head of Requirement Management System, erica.astrom.szorath@scania.com
