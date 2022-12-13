Senior Developer - Portal User Team, Solna-Hybrid
2022-12-13
We are looking for a senior developer for our Portal User team and our completely newly renovated office in Solna, do you want to be innovative and develop with us?
This is us
- We offer a fantastic login experience for customers to our Portal.
• We enable access between different services in PostNord's Portal in a secure way.
- We are an international team with the goal of being around 8 people. Right now, 6 people live in Sweden (5 Swedish speakers) and 3 in the Philippines.
- We work with a serverless architecture in AWS.
- We are a DevOPS team with a focus on CI/CD and infrastructure as code, so we take full responsibility from development to production.
- We are online in Slack and work where it suits us best, ie. hybrid between office and home.
This is probably you
- A deep and broad competence in several areas but also an understanding of the overall perspective.
- Availability and security are important to you - so you realize that testing is a necessary evil and actually really good.
- Experienced, at least 3 years, and competent in TypeScript, NodeJS and preferably VueJS.
- Appreciation and understanding of monitoring is an advantage, after all, we take full responsibility from start to finish.
How you will work
- Fullstack, our frontend is not that extensive but it is important because it is used by most of the customers in PostNord's Portal for login, user management and customer onboarding.
- Communicate with other teams as we are a central component within PostNord's Portal and the relationship between users and their Business profile.
- Transfer your awesome skills to the team and learn new super skills from others.
- Innovative, find new opportunities and solutions for teams and PostNord in general.
- Following patterns that we believe promote good code.
- Where it suits you best and you do your job best, in our completely newly renovated office and at home.
Techniques you will work with
- TypeScript, NodeJS, VueJS
- Serverless, Lambda, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB EventBridge etc. in AWS
- Bitbucket and Bitbucket pipelines
- ELK (Elastic Search and Kibana) for logging
We offer you
- Good work/life balance.
- A modern technology stack and you are given great opportunities to influence the choice of technology.
- We encourage you to develop yourself. For example, we sponsor you to AWS certify yourself.
- A job where the value you deliver is important for hundreds of thousands of users.
- Work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
We look forward to receiving your application! If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Mikaela Englund, mikaela.englund@postnord.com
